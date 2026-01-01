EnergyHub Accelerates Virtual Power Plant Insights for a Clean, Distributed Energy Future

Turning on the AC or charging an electric vehicle seems straightforward — just switch on or plug in, and electricity starts flowing. But behind every charge is a complex electricity supply chain that must be kept in delicate balance. A key challenge is to ensure that there is always enough electricity supply to meet demand. To do this, utility companies can build more power generation or turn to “demand flexibility” initiatives — shifting electricity consumption away from moments of peak demand without negatively influencing customer experience.

The aggregation of demand flexibility across thousands of electricity-consuming devices is referred to as a virtual power plant (VPP). VPPs are unlocking new opportunities for balancing supply and demand on the electrical grid. Unlike traditional power plants that require significant time and capital to construct, VPPs allow utilities to rapidly leverage a network of smart thermostats and water heaters, electric vehicles and charging equipment, rooftop solar installations with battery storage, and other distributed energy resources (DERs).

EnergyHub’s proprietary software platform sits between utilities and customer-owned DERs, making it easier to harness VPPs and, ultimately, achieve a clean, distributed energy future. Utilities rely on EnergyHub to manage electricity consumption across more than 1.2 million devices, delivering more than 1.9 gigawatts of flexible capacity. To help provide an exceptional client experience, EnergyHub turns to Snowflake to power the analytic workloads necessary for delivering near real-time, self-service VPP insights for utilities.