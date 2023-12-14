The Three Essentials to Get to Responsible AI

As with anything new and disruptive, particularly in the enterprise, apprehensions exist. Can I get there fast enough? How can I make sure I can protect my data and the privacy of my customers? Do I even have all the data I need? What if I don’t have the skills in-house to do it all? How do I get everyone in my organization up to speed on what it all means for them?

As Snowflake customers share their experiences, a few requirements for their data stand out: data security, data diversity and organizational maturity—including data literacy. Companies love a platform that can make it all easier, and most importantly more secure. PII data, particularly patient and customer data, must be protected. Becoming a newspaper headline is a surefire way to risk revenues and reputation. And, that applies to all their data, whether internal or external data sourced to expand their training sets. However, there’s more to AI than technology and data. Customers also highlight the need to include people and processes in the mix.

Let’s take a look at some of these foundational elements.

Data security. While companies need to get there quickly, they also want to know they are not taking shortcuts. A few weeks ago Snowflake unveiled Snowflake Cortex (in private preview), our new, fully managed service that provides many of the building blocks to accelerate AI and gen AI adoption. Snowflake Cortex includes pre-built LLM-based functions to accelerate the development of enterprise-grade “assistant” apps including answer extraction, text summarization, translation and sentiment detection, as well as ML-based functions like demand forecasting, anomaly detection, and data classification. Snowflake Cortex also provides the building blocks to customize external and open source AI models and create custom AI apps. And, arguably most importantly, it does all this while ensuring that the data powering these functions and apps remains fully governed and secured within the Snowflake environment by the capabilities in Snowflake Horizon.