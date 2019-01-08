The Power of Secure User-Defined Functions for Protecting Shared Data

Many organizations would like to securely link and join their data with data generated by their partners, customers, and industry peers, but they have concerns about protecting personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and other forms of fine-grained data.

Snowflake recently launched a feature called Secure User-Defined Functions (Secure UDFs). Secure UDFs allow Snowflake users to link, join, and analyze fine-grained data with data from other Snowflake users while preventing the other parties from viewing or exporting the raw data.

This form of secure linking and joining moves towards the vision of enabling a global data economy, where the world’s data assets are leveraged together with artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence (BI) technologies to improve corporate and industry performance, increase transparency, and address common problems.