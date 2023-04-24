Telecom companies that understand the key to greater profitability and competitiveness is mastering and unlocking data rapidly can pivot their business to become more of a TechCo model.

From a data point of view, 5G and 6G connectivity across the ecosystems means there will be even more data and even more connectivity. If we don’t harness the data properly, then the challenges will only increase.

We have officially entered “the second half of the chessboard,” which means that from this point onward every digital innovation will likely result in a dramatic technological shift. If anyone thought that Moore’s Law was slowing down in the tech industry, remember that Intel has promised to deliver 1 trillion transistors in a single device by 2030. To put this in context, the Apple iPhone 14 only has 15 billion transistors. Imagine the volume of data generated in just a few years when the compute resources available to large enterprises in the cloud today will be available at the edge.

In the long term, effectively managing and using data is no longer a “nice to have.” Those businesses that do it well will be able to more easily differentiate themselves from their competitors. The best time to build data partnerships is now.

To learn how Snowflake can drive revenue and innovation for telecoms, read more about the Telecom Data Cloud.