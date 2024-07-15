All eyes are on sports this summer, with blockbuster events happening in everything from soccer and cycling to cricket and car racing. Snowflake is excited to join the action with a virtual “relay race,” where Snowflake sports and data experts, customers and partners will demonstrate how the sports industry can win big with data and AI.

Industry leaders already know that sports runs on data analytics: from individual athlete performance and team statistics, to marketing and fan engagement, to ticket and merchandise sales, to sportsbooks and beyond. AI can supercharge those analytics and deliver deeper insights faster, opening up new avenues of opportunity. Here’s your chance to learn how your sports organization can harness the power of data and generative AI to get a head start on the competition.

Here’s our race day agenda:

The Fans - Discover how AI and personalization can increase fan engagement and revenue. This includes personalizing in-arena, digital and streaming experiences and optimizing ticket, concession and merchandise sales through features such as smart venues, fantasy sports and sportsbooks.

Discover how AI and personalization can increase fan engagement and revenue. This includes personalizing in-arena, digital and streaming experiences and optimizing ticket, concession and merchandise sales through features such as smart venues, fantasy sports and sportsbooks. The Athletes and the Game - Hear about how organizations are using data and AI insights to improve scouting and recruiting, training, coaching, performance, and player health and safety.

Hear about how organizations are using data and AI insights to improve scouting and recruiting, training, coaching, performance, and player health and safety. The Sponsorships and Marketing - See how brands and agencies tap into team/player fandom, excitement and community to build awareness and drive revenue growth.

See how brands and agencies tap into team/player fandom, excitement and community to build awareness and drive revenue growth. Introduction to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Sports - Learn about current data and AI trends in the industry and how the AI Data Cloud for Sports helps sports organizations break down data silos, maintain strict data governance and security, and power critical use cases to improve fan experiences and power business outcomes.

Learn about current data and AI trends in the industry and how the AI Data Cloud for Sports helps sports organizations break down data silos, maintain strict data governance and security, and power critical use cases to improve fan experiences and power business outcomes. The Data Leaders: Women in Data and Sports - Listen to sports leaders as they explain recent growth and trends in women’s sports — both on the field/court and in executive offices — and how data and AI can help predict future areas of growth.

Listen to sports leaders as they explain recent growth and trends in women’s sports — both on the field/court and in executive offices — and how data and AI can help predict future areas of growth. Q&A - This is your chance to ask your burning questions about sports, AI and data.

Snowflake’s virtual event will be held on July 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM PT. Register now to participate.