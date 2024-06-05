Python’s popularity has grown significantly, quickly becoming the preferred language for development across machine learning, application development, pipelines and more. At Snowflake we are deeply committed to delivering a best-in-class platform for Python developers. In line with this commitment, we're thrilled to announce the public preview support of Snowpark pandas API, enabling seamless execution of distributed pandas at scale in Snowflake.

Snowflake customers are already harnessing the power of Python through Snowpark, a set of libraries and code execution environments that run Python and other programming languages next to your data in Snowflake. With Snowpark's existing DataFrame API, users have access to a robust framework for lazily evaluated, relational operations on data, closely resembling Spark's conventions. In April 2024, Snowflake customers ran approximately 55 million queries in Snowpark on average each day for a spectrum of large-scale data processing tasks in data engineering and data science. Now, with the expansion of Snowpark to provide a pandas-compatible API layer, with minimal code changes, users will be able to get the same pandas-native experience they know and love with Snowflake’s performance, scale and governance.