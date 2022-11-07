Snowpark for Python building blocks empower the growing Python community of data scientists, data engineers, and developers to build secure and scalable data pipelines and machine learning (ML) workflows directly within Snowflake—taking advantage of Snowflake’s performance, elasticity, and security benefits, which are critical for production workloads.

Along with Snowpark for Python, we are also announcing the public preview of Snowpark-optimized warehouses. Each node of this new warehouse option provides 16x the memory and 10x the cache compared to a standard warehouse, thereby unlocking ML training inside Snowflake for large data sets. Data scientists and other data teams can now further streamline ML pipelines by having compute infrastructure that can effortlessly execute memory-intensive operations such as statistical analysis, feature engineering transformations, model training, and inference within Snowflake at scale. Snowpark-optimized warehouses come with all of the features and capabilities of virtual warehouses including a fully managed experience, elasticity, high-availability, and built-in security properties.

Tip: You can continue to run Snowpark workloads in standard warehouses if they do not require the additional resources enabled by Snowpark-optimized warehouses. For example, to get the most cost-effective processing, without having to stand up separate environments or copy data across clusters, your ML workflow could look something like this: