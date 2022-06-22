The COPY command enables loading batches of data available in external cloud storage or an internal stage within Snowflake. This command uses a predefined, customer-managed virtual warehouse to read the data from the remote storage, optionally transform its structure, and write it to native Snowflake tables.

These on-the-fly transformations may include:

Column reordering

Column omission

Casts

Text truncation

COPY fits nicely in an existing infrastructure where one or more warehouses are managed for size and suspension/resumption to achieve peak price to performance of various workloads, such as SELECT queries or data transformations. In the absence of such an existing infrastructure managing warehouses, Snowpipe should be considered for simplicity and convenience.

COPY provides file-level transaction granularity as partial data from a file will not be loaded by default ON_ERROR semantics. Snowpipe does not give such an assurance as Snowpipe may commit a file in micro-batch chunks for improved latency and availability of data. When you are loading data continuously, a file is just a chunking factor and is not seen as a transaction boundary determinant.

Snowpipe is designed for continuous ingestion and is built on COPY, though there are some differences in detailed semantics listed in the documentation. In distinction to COPY, Snowpipe runs a serverless service, meaning that there are no virtual warehouses to manage, with Snowflake-managed resources instead that automatically scale to changing workloads. This frees you from the burden of managing your warehouse, scaling it for a variable load, and optimizing it for the best cost-performance balance. It also shifts the burden of monitoring file loading from the customer to Snowflake.