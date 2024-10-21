As we look to the future, Snowflake and Adobe are committed to jointly removing friction for our customers and delivering even greater value through bi-directional capabilities that further enhance the integration between our platforms. These efforts will continue to enhance seamless data flow between Snowflake and Adobe Experience Platform for personalized campaign execution and sophisticated data analysis.

Snowflake and Adobe are collaborating to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and deliver exceptional customer experiences. As we continue to broaden our integrations and expand our longstanding joint offerings, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving innovation and value for our customers. Together, we are shaping the future of data-driven marketing and analytics, and we invite you to join us on this exciting journey. If you’re a marketer looking to get the most out of your customer and marketing data and unlock new levels of personalization, precision and performance with market leaders like Adobe, be sure to check out the AI Data Cloud for Marketing.