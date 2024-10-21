Power Seamless Data Integration and Real-Time Personalization with Federated Audience Composition
Adobe launched Adobe Experience Platform Federated Audience Composition, now generally available on Snowflake, allowing organizations to unlock seamless interoperability for marketers by integrating Snowflake's AI Data Cloud with Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Adobe Journey Optimizer. Federated Audience Composition gives marketers powerful new capabilities to leverage their business and enterprise data in Snowflake and across more than 2800 data products available in Snowflake Marketplace, in building targeted audiences, enriching customer profiles, and making informed engagement decisions—while personalizing content across channels in real time. All of this happens seamlessly, with no need to move or duplicate data into Adobe, allowing for a streamlined experience across both platforms. This integration not only elevates data-driven marketing but also safeguards data security and governance at every stage.
Federated Audience Composition paves the way for new customer engagement opportunities while enhancing existing integrations with Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics. As Snowflake and Adobe deepen their collaboration, our joint focus remains on delivering scalable, AI-powered solutions that ensure secure data sharing, all while keeping privacy and governance capabilities at the forefront for marketers.
A Partnership Built on Driving Seamless Data Integration and Marketing Innovation
Federated Audience Composition is the latest milestone in Snowflake and Adobe's long-standing partnership, which is marked by numerous powerful integrations that help marketers unlock the full potential of their data. These include Adobe Campaign’s Federated Data Access, the Adobe Experience Platform streaming source connector, and Adobe Marketo Measure Direct Share. These integrations empower organizations to utilize their Snowflake AI Data Cloud datasets directly within Adobe’s marketing and analytics ecosystem, facilitating seamless operations from data enrichment to querying for personalized campaigns. Notably, the Adobe Experience Platform streaming source connector allows continuous data ingestion from Snowflake to Adobe Experience Platform, while Adobe Marketo Measure enables direct data sharing for enhanced analytics and attribution. The impact of our existing partnership extends far beyond hypothetical gains for our customers, with over 1,000 joint customers across diverse industries already realizing tangible benefits of working seamlessly with Snowflake and Adobe.
Moving Forward: A Vision for Continued Collaboration and Commitment to Our Customers
As we look to the future, Snowflake and Adobe are committed to jointly removing friction for our customers and delivering even greater value through bi-directional capabilities that further enhance the integration between our platforms. These efforts will continue to enhance seamless data flow between Snowflake and Adobe Experience Platform for personalized campaign execution and sophisticated data analysis.
Snowflake and Adobe are collaborating to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and deliver exceptional customer experiences. As we continue to broaden our integrations and expand our longstanding joint offerings, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving innovation and value for our customers. Together, we are shaping the future of data-driven marketing and analytics, and we invite you to join us on this exciting journey. If you’re a marketer looking to get the most out of your customer and marketing data and unlock new levels of personalization, precision and performance with market leaders like Adobe, be sure to check out the AI Data Cloud for Marketing.