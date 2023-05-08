We continue to hear from many customers that they want even more. And even though our ACCOUNT_USAGE.QUERY_HISTORY view provides several (but not all) of these same statistics, it never provided the same level of detail for individual queries that was available in Query Profile—until now! For the first time ever, customers are able to use the new get_query_operator_stats function to analyze Snowflake Query Profiles in a programmatic fashion. For years, our documentation has helped customers identify and better understand some of the common query problems identified by Query Profile, including:

Exploding joins

UNION without ALL

Queries too large to fit in memory (most often evidenced by “spilling”)

Inefficient pruning (most often evidenced by large table scans)

Historically, most of these common problems could only be diagnosed by viewing individual query profiles within the Snowflake web UI, one at a time. And even then, these problems have not always been easily noticeable to the untrained eye.