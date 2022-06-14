Unistore is a new workload that delivers a modern approach to working with transactional and analytical data together in a single platform. Unistore was created for many reasons. Our customers are tired of moving data between their systems. They no longer want to manage redundant datasets across multiple solutions. They want to access data when they need, and be able to work with virtually all their data in one place. But Unistore’s impact is far more significant than unifying data. Teams can now build transactional business applications directly on Snowflake, run real-time analytical queries on their transactional data, and get a consistent approach to governance and security.

Snowflake customers such as Adobe, UiPath, IQVIA, Novartis, and Wolt are all early adopters of Unistore. We’ve seen them use Unistore for use cases such as storing application state for pipelines, handling data serving or powering online feature stores, and even backing enterprise transactional applications. Early feedback has been excellent and our customers are excited that Snowflake can now support these transactional use cases. Customers are eager and ready to take advantage of the many Unistore benefits, including:

A single dataset to power the future of modern development

Act on transactional data almost immediately, build better customer experiences, and get new insights by integrating transactional and analytical data in a single dataset.

Simple and streamlined transactional app development on Snowflake

Build enterprise transactional apps and more with the same simplicity, performance, and ease you expect from Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

Consolidated transactional and analytical systems

Simplify architectures and standardize security and governance controls on a single platform, while eliminating the need to move or copy data.