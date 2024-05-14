Data for secondary analysis can be obtained from either internal sources or purchased from external, third-party data aggregators and vendors. In fact, there has been a marked growth in the number of vendors selling longitudinal patient data. In this evolving landscape, the challenge for life sciences organizations is to seamlessly and reliably integrate the vast array of distributed, complex and heterogeneous data sources. Current methodologies fall short in providing adequate mechanisms for large-scale data aggregation that simultaneously meet stringent security and confidentiality requirements. Further, organizational silos; diversity of data sources (ranging from genetic and behavioral to clinical data, and each necessitating distinct processing methods); and lack of a common identifier for data integration all add to the difficulty of effectively managing and harnessing this wealth of information.

To counter these hurdles, life sciences companies are seeking technological interventions to bring scalability and security to the data they gather for secondary analysis. We call these interventions “privacy preservation” techniques. Privacy preservation encompasses a spectrum of techniques, grounded in two fundamental principles: the provision of mathematical guarantees of privacy and the prevention of reverse engineering of row-level data and insights. Long established in the adtech domain, these principles are now gaining momentum in the life science and healthtech data provider ecosystem, where collaborations and access to high-quality data are pivotal in the pursuit of targeted therapies.

These techniques are frequently employed in collaboration with the use of a data clean room. Data clean rooms are trusted research spaces designed to enable internal and external stakeholders to collaborate and implement privacy-preservation techniques safely. They serve as controlled and secure virtual environments where diverse data sources can be seamlessly stitched together and analyzed by multiple collaborating and analytical parties, all within a framework of robust security measures. These environments are particularly vital for life sciences organizations that find themselves compelled to share sensitive patient data for research and analytics with a diverse set of stakeholders, both internal and external to the companies.

In addition, differential privacy and tokenization are two privacy-preservation strategies you can employ in a data clean room, both of which allow you to anonymize identifiable elements in query results programmatically to stitch together disparate data sets by providing common tokens (or identifiers) based on statistical linkages of the patient respectively.

To learn more, read our ebook 3 Steps to Building an Effective Data Clean Room.

Privacy preservation encompasses a spectrum of techniques, grounded in two fundamental principles: the provision of mathematical guarantees of privacy and the prevention of reverse engineering of row-level data and insights. Long-established in the Adtech domain, these principles are now gaining momentum in the life sciences and health tech data provider ecosystem, where collaborations and access to high-quality data are pivotal in the pursuit of targeted therapies.

Data clean rooms are trusted research spaces designed to enable internal and external stakeholders to collaborate and implement the privacy preservation techniques safely. They serve as controlled and secure virtual environments where diverse data sources can be seamlessly stitched together and analyzed by multiple collaborating and analytical parties, all within a framework of robust security measures. These environments are particularly vital for life science organizations that find themselves compelled to share sensitive patient data for research and analytics with a diverse set of stakeholders, both internal and external to the companies.

Differential privacy and Tokenization are two privacy preservation strategies part of the clean room that allow you to anonymize identifiable elements in query results programmatically to stitch together disparate data sets by providing common tokens (or identifiers) based on statistical linkages of the patient, respectively.

With the help of clean rooms, life sciences companies can gain several competitive advantages:

Enhanced anonymization strategies: Anonymize data on demand by creating secondary data sets from internal primary data sets via the implementation of on-query anonymization (that is, performing anonymization at the time of executing analytical queries). This is done by either allowing aggregate queries to be returned or by masking data dynamically per pre-configured rules. This privacy-preservation technique inside a data clean room ensures queries do not return any identifiable data, and the data has sufficient levels of aggregation to prevent reidentification. This eliminates the need for duplicating data and manual biostatistical anonymization, which has been the standard previous practice.

Organizational-scale analysis: A secure data clean room allows cross-regional teams as well as external organizations securely access data to perform analysis at scale. Empowering both internal and external employees within an organization to access data across geographies, without the necessity of data replication or copying sanitized subsets, accelerates insights generation without compromising on compliance or geographical restrictions.

Elimination of duplicate data purchases: Expand patient sample sizes without spending money on duplicate data by performing overlap analysis prior to any data set purchase. Tokenization strategies on patient-related third-party data allow you to identify common patients between both data sets, mitigating the risk of buying overlapping data from two different providers. In addition to cost savings, the elimination of overlapping patient data across two data sets provides a larger sample of unique patient data, which is very helpful when conducting observational analyses, such as incidence and prevalence, or studying treatment patterns.