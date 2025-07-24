What Is a Data Clean Room? How It Works and Use Cases

A data clean room is a secure and controlled environment that allows multiple companies, or divisions of a company, to bring data together for joint analysis. Internal clean room guidelines can be established to keep data handling and sharing aligned with core privacy regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and the CCPA. In the data clean room, personally identifiable information (PII) can be anonymized.

The most popular use case of data clean rooms is to link anonymized marketing and advertising data from multiple parties for attribution. Data clean rooms can be set up to prevent the exposure of data that could identify specific users, thereby helping clean room users comply with privacy requirements.