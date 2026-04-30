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Optimize Snowflake Price for Performance
The Snowflake Performance Index (SPI) is an aggregate index for measuring improvements in Snowflake performance experienced by customers over time. The SPI is calculated based on a comparable cohort of stable customer workloads consisting of millions of jobs each month.
33% +
improvement in query duration, year over year
84% +
improvement in query duration, over the last two years
Overview
Why Snowflake measures the SPI — and how that impacts you
Snowflake succeeds when our customers succeed
Snowflake constantly innovates on performance with the goal to reduce customer cost over time. Regular performance improvements to the platform are a proven track record of putting customers first.
Snowflake intelligently optimizes performance — no customer action required
Many performance improvements occur behind the scenes, and are often applied automatically.
Real-life production workloads just get faster
Snowflake uses real customer data to drive performance features, not fictitious or synthetic benchmarks. The SPI shows improvement on actual customer workloads.
*Measured by the Snowflake Performance Index (SPI), which tracks comparable, stable workloads (query count, spend and data processed). Query duration was measured over the 24 months preceding April 30, 2026. Improvement was influenced by factors including infrastructure, software enhancements and customer optimizations.
Customer Spotlight
"We are able to have large-scale data processing all within the Snowflake environment, giving us greater agility and speed at a lower cost. With Snowflake as the central data storage and Snowpark compute, we've reduced data movement costs."
Ratan Roy
Data Engineer, Sanofi
"We are able to have large-scale data processing all within the Snowflake environment, giving us greater agility and speed at a lower cost. With Snowflake as the central data storage and Snowpark compute, we've reduced data movement costs."
Ratan Roy
Data Engineer, Sanofi