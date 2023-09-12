Understanding Snowflake’s Shared Responsibility Model

The White House recently released the first National Cybersecurity Strategy, which among other things, holds the stewards of data accountable and shifts liability for insecure software products and services away from end users and toward vendors that are capable of taking actions to prevent bad outcomes. We are thrilled to announce both the availability of the Snowflake Shared Responsibility Model, alongside Snowflake’s collaboration with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) and the security community to create and publish the CIS Snowflake Foundations Benchmark.

In a previous blog post, we argued how security has been the guiding principle for designing and building Snowflake from the start. In this post, we are taking the next step to make the accountability model more transparent and also provide guidelines on how customers can secure their accounts.