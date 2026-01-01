ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Explained: Requirements, Controls and Certification

ISO/IEC 42001 follows the harmonized structure used by ISO management system standards. Clauses 1 through 3 define the scope, normative references, and terms and definitions; Clauses 4 through 10 specify the management system requirements an organization must implement and maintain.

Clauses 1–3: Scope, references and definitions

The opening clauses establish what the standard covers, which references apply and how key terms are defined. For AI governance programs, this common vocabulary matters because business, legal, data science, engineering and security teams often use the same words differently. The standard gives those teams a shared reference point for the AIMS.

Clause 4: Context of the organization

Clause 4 requires the organization to understand the internal and external factors that affect its AI management system. This includes stakeholder needs, legal and regulatory expectations, AI use cases, organizational boundaries and the AIMS scope.

In practical terms, a company needs to know which AI systems fall under the AIMS, which teams own them, which data sources they rely on and which external parties are affected by their outputs.

Clause 5: Leadership

Clause 5 addresses leadership commitment, AI policy, roles, responsibilities and authorities. It requires senior leaders to make AI governance part of the organization’s management system rather than a side process owned only by technical teams.

That usually means naming accountable owners, approving an AI policy, aligning responsibilities across business and technical teams, and ensuring that people with governance obligations have the authority to carry them out.

Clause 6: Planning

Clause 6 covers planning, including AI risk assessment, AI risk treatment and AI objectives. Organizations must identify risks and opportunities, decide how to address them and define measurable objectives for the AIMS.

A risk assessment might examine data quality, model performance, explainability, human oversight, security, privacy, algorithmic bias, operational resilience or downstream impact. The risk treatment plan then connects those risks to controls, owners and evidence.

Clause 7: Support

Clause 7 focuses on the resources needed to operate the AIMS: competence, awareness, communication and documented information. A policy is not enough if model owners do not know when to perform an impact assessment, reviewers cannot find required evidence or business users do not understand acceptable AI use.

This clause is where organizations define training, documentation practices, communication channels and the records that demonstrate governance activity.

Clause 8: Operation

Clause 8 addresses operational planning and control for AI systems. This is where lifecycle processes become concrete: requirements, design decisions, data preparation, verification and validation, deployment controls, operation, monitoring and decommissioning.

For example, an organization may need a documented process for approving a model before production, changing its data inputs, expanding its use to a new population or retiring it when it no longer meets policy or performance expectations.

Clause 9: Performance evaluation

Clause 9 requires monitoring, measurement, analysis, evaluation, internal audit and management review. The organization needs to know whether the AIMS is working and whether governance controls continue to fit the organization’s AI systems.

This can include control testing, audit findings, model monitoring results, incident trends, risk treatment status and management review records.

Clause 10: Improvement

Clause 10 covers nonconformity, corrective action and continual improvement. When an audit finding, incident, monitoring issue or process failure appears, the organization must respond in a structured way.

That response typically includes investigating the issue, correcting the immediate problem, addressing root causes and updating the AIMS so the same failure is less likely to recur.