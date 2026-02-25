Model Cards Explained: How To Document AI Models for Trust, Transparency and Compliance

Mitchell et al. proposed a model card structure that gives teams a consistent way to report model details, intended use, performance and limitations. The exact format may vary by organization, model type and risk level, but the canonical sections remain a useful foundation.

1. Model details

The model details section identifies the model and the team responsible for it. It typically includes the model name, version, release date, model type, license, citation or paper reference, owner and contact information.

Without a version, owner or date, a model card isn’t as useful since reviewers can’t tell which model it describes, whether it reflects the current deployed version or whom to contact when performance changes.

2. Intended use

The intended use section describes what the model is designed to do, who’s expected to use it and which use cases fall outside its intended scope. A model designed to classify support tickets for routing is not necessarily appropriate for eligibility decisions or legally binding responses.

Out-of-scope uses should be stated directly. A model’s risk often increases when it’s reused in a workflow that resembles its original context but carries different data, users, consequences or regulatory obligations.

3. Factors

The factors section identifies conditions that may influence model performance: demographic factors, environmental conditions, data collection methods, instrumentation differences, language variation, geography, device type or other context-specific variables.

For a computer vision model, relevant factors might include lighting, image resolution or skin tone. For a language model, they could be dialect, domain vocabulary or document format. For an enterprise forecasting model, those factors might include region, seasonality, product category or customer segment.

4. Metrics

The metrics section explains how the model was evaluated. It may include accuracy, precision, recall, F1 score, false positive rate, false negative rate, latency, calibration, robustness measures or task-specific metrics.

Aggregate performance numbers are not enough. The metrics section should explain why the selected metrics matter for the use case, which thresholds were applied and how those thresholds affect downstream decisions.

5. Evaluation data

The evaluation data section describes the datasets used to test the model — where they came from, why they were selected, how they were preprocessed and whether they reflect the model’s intended deployment environment.

A model evaluated on clean, balanced or synthetic data may behave differently against production data with missing values, class imbalance, ambiguous labels or distribution drift.

6. Training data

The training data section describes the data sets used to train the model: source, motivation, preprocessing steps, inclusion and exclusion criteria, and known limitations. When a separate datasheet exists for the training data set, the model card can reference it rather than duplicate the detail.

For foundation models or models trained on large data collections, this section may need to cover the training mix, data cutoffs, filtering practices and categories of excluded content. For fine-tuned models, it should distinguish the base model from the fine-tuning data and describe how fine-tuning changes expected behavior.

7. Quantitative analyses

The quantitative analyses section breaks performance down across relevant factors. This is where teams report disaggregated performance, subgroup analysis and intersectional analysis.

Aggregate accuracy can look acceptable while performance varies by language, region, device type or demographic group. Reporting those differences shows deployers where additional testing, monitoring or mitigation may be needed.