Data Security: Risks, Controls and the Governance Foundation

Data security programs vary by industry, architecture and risk profile. The practices below cover the foundational areas that most enterprise programs need to get right. They’re not exhaustive, but they reflect the most important ones to data estates that are growing more distributed and implementing AI workloads.

Classify and inventory sensitive data

Start with the objects that need protection: tables, views, files, stages, data sets, embeddings, shares, applications and AI-accessible context. Classification identifies whether those objects contain PII, protected health information, cardholder data, credentials, intellectual property or other sensitive data. Inventory work then connects that classification to owners, lineage, retention rules, access paths and downstream usage.

Apply least privilege access across users, services and workloads

Each user, service account, application and AI workload should receive only the access it needs to perform a defined task. Access should have a lifecycle: a new user receives access through an approved workflow, elevated access expires when the task ends, dormant users are removed and service accounts are reviewed when pipelines or applications change. Zero trust principles reinforce this model by treating every request as something to verify based on identity, context, device, workload and sensitivity.

Protect sensitive data with policy-based controls

Dynamic data masking can hide sensitive column values at query time. Row access policies can restrict records by region, tenant, account or role. Tokenization can preserve useful structure while reducing exposure of the original value. These controls are especially important when multiple teams use the same governed data. Rather than creating many copies of a customer table for each region or function, teams apply policies to the shared object and let the platform enforce the appropriate view.

Secure data movement, sharing and collaboration

Each time data moves — through a pipeline, a partner share, an export or a model — it creates a control point. Is the destination approved? Is the data still classified? Does the same masking or row-level policy apply? Is the share still needed? Secure collaboration works best when teams can share governed data without creating unmanaged extracts.

Monitor access and investigate unusual activity

Query history, access history, login history, object changes, failed access attempts and policy changes all help security teams detect misuse, investigate incidents and prove control effectiveness. Monitoring should combine policy context, identity context and data sensitivity — a single query against a protected table may be normal for one role and suspicious for another.

Govern data across its full lifecycle

Temporary tables, development copies, test data, derived features, model training data, vector indexes, reports and archived data can all contain sensitive information. Lifecycle controls should define retention, deletion, archival, backup, recovery, dev/test use and approved AI use. Sensitive production data should not be copied into lower environments without masking or synthetic-data controls.

Prepare for incident response and recovery

Incident response plans should define who investigates suspicious access, who can revoke privileges, who communicates with legal or compliance teams and how evidence is preserved. Backups, replication, failover, protected recovery points and restoration testing belong in the data security conversation because availability is part of the CIA triad.

Audit controls and manage exceptions

Access reviews, policy exceptions, masking coverage, classification status, incident records, key rotation, retention enforcement and monitoring findings should produce artifacts that auditors and internal risk teams can review. Exceptions should be explicit, approved and time-bound — a permanent exception is usually a policy failure in disguise.