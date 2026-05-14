AI Compliance Explained: Regulations and How to Operationalize Them

Organizations typically face a layered regulatory environment: broad AI laws, privacy rules, sector-specific supervisory guidance, product safety requirements, employment laws, consumer protection rules and internal risk policies.

EU AI Act

The EU AI Act is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive AI-specific regulatory frameworks currently in force. It uses a risk-tiered structure that distinguishes prohibited AI practices, high-risk AI systems, limited-risk systems, general-purpose AI models and lower-risk uses. The Act also has extraterritorial reach, meaning it can apply to providers and deployers outside the EU when AI systems or outputs are placed on, or used in, the EU market.

The Act applies in phases, with prohibitions and AI literacy requirements beginning in February 2025, general-purpose AI obligations beginning in August 2025 and a broader rollout continuing through Aug. 2, 2027.

For high-risk AI systems, compliance can require risk management, data governance, technical documentation, logging, transparency, human oversight, accuracy, robustness, cybersecurity and, in some cases, a conformity assessment involving a notified body.

Organizations that build or supply high-risk AI systems typically need a technical file that shows how the system was designed, tested and documented. Organizations that use those systems typically need evidence that demonstrates how the system is deployed, who reviews its outputs, how it’s monitored and how issues are escalated.

GDPR

The GDPR already applies to many AI systems that process personal data, even when those systems are not regulated under a standalone AI law. Article 22 addresses certain rights related to automated decision-making, including profiling, when decisions produce legal or similarly significant effects. Article 35 requires a data protection impact assessment (DPIA) when processing is likely to result in high risk to individuals, which can include large-scale profiling, sensitive data processing or novel technologies.

In practice, GDPR compliance often sits beside AI-specific compliance. A bank using AI for credit decisioning may need to evaluate the use case under the EU AI Act’s high-risk provisions, while also completing a DPIA, documenting lawful basis, enforcing access controls and proving that personal data was handled according to purpose limitation, minimization and retention requirements.

U.S. federal and state rules

The U.S. AI compliance landscape remains a patchwork of laws and regulations. At the federal level, policy has shifted since the 2023 executive order on safe, secure and trustworthy AI. In January 2025, Executive Order 14179, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” revoked certain prior AI policies and directed the administration to review and revise actions that conflicted with its AI policy goals.

That federal shift has not removed compliance pressure, however. Instead, organizations still have to manage federal agency guidance, enforcement activity and state-level requirements. NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework remains a widely used voluntary framework for managing AI risks, and sector regulators continue to apply existing authorities to AI-enabled systems.

At the state and local level, several rules have become important reference points:

Colorado AI Act / ADMT: Colorado’s 2024 AI Act has been repealed and replaced by SB26-189, signed on May 14, 2026. The new law narrows the framework to automated decision-making technology (ADMT) used to materially influence consequential decisions, while still addressing algorithmic bias concerns through transparency, notice, correction, appeal, and human-review obligations. Covered obligations are generally scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027, with additional implementation details expected through Colorado Attorney General rulemaking.

Colorado’s 2024 AI Act has been repealed and replaced by SB26-189, signed on May 14, 2026. The new law narrows the framework to automated decision-making technology (ADMT) used to materially influence consequential decisions, while still addressing algorithmic bias concerns through transparency, notice, correction, appeal, and human-review obligations. Covered obligations are generally scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027, with additional implementation details expected through Colorado Attorney General rulemaking. NYC Local Law 144: New York City regulates automated employment decision tools, including bias audit and notice requirements for covered employment uses.

New York City regulates automated employment decision tools, including bias audit and notice requirements for covered employment uses. California automated decision-making rules: California finalized CCPA regulations covering automated decision-making technology, risk assessments and cybersecurity audits, with the regulations taking effect Jan. 1, 2026, and phased compliance timing for some requirements.

Sector-specific AI rules

AI compliance also depends heavily on industry context. In regulated sectors, AI systems are often reviewed through existing supervisory frameworks rather than AI-only laws.

In banking, model risk management guidance has long shaped how firms validate models, document assumptions and maintain governance. The Federal Reserve’s model risk guidance emphasizes development, implementation, use, validation, controls, compliance and board and senior management oversight; in 2026, federal banking agencies also issued revised model risk management guidance emphasizing a risk-based approach.

model risk management guidance has long shaped how firms validate models, document assumptions and maintain governance. The Federal Reserve’s model risk guidance emphasizes development, implementation, use, validation, controls, compliance and board and senior management oversight; in 2026, federal banking agencies also issued revised model risk management guidance emphasizing a risk-based approach. In healthcare, HIPAA can apply when AI systems process protected health information, while FDA oversight may apply when AI is part of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) or an AI-enabled medical device. FDA maintains a list of AI-enabled medical devices authorized for marketing in the U.S., reflecting the growing role of AI in regulated medical products.

HIPAA can apply when AI systems process protected health information, while FDA oversight may apply when AI is part of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) or an AI-enabled medical device. FDA maintains a list of AI-enabled medical devices authorized for marketing in the U.S., reflecting the growing role of AI in regulated medical products. In insurance, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ model bulletin sets expectations for how insurers govern AI systems, and describes the information regulators may request during an investigation or examination.

the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ model bulletin sets expectations for how insurers govern AI systems, and describes the information regulators may request during an investigation or examination. In financial services and public company disclosure, the SEC has signaled that AI claims must be accurate and supportable. In 2024, the SEC charged two investment advisers with making false and misleading statements about their use of AI, a reminder that AI compliance also includes marketing, disclosure and customer-facing claims.

International AI guidance

Outside the EU and U.S., organizations may also need to account for the U.K.’s principles-based AI regulation approach, China’s generative AI measures and Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework. Many of these regimes differ in legal force, scope and enforcement maturity, but they tend to converge around recurring expectations: risk classification, accountability, transparency, human oversight, data governance, monitoring and documentation.

Nonbinding instruments also matter because they often become the reference language behind laws, standards and procurement requirements. The OECD AI Principles promote AI safety through trustworthy AI that respects human rights and democratic values, while UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence applies to all 194 UNESCO member states and emphasizes human rights, fairness, transparency and human oversight.