What Is Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)?

While the terms RBAC and IAM (Identity and Access Management) are often used together, they refer to different concepts within the field of access control. IAM is a broad framework that manages digital identities and their access rights. RBAC is a specific method for controlling access within that framework.



Scope of control

IAM is a comprehensive security framework. It handles a user's entire digital lifecycle, from the time their identity is created to when it's deleted. This includes identity verification, authentication and user lifecycle management. RBAC, however, is a single method for managing access rights as part of a larger identity management initiative. It focuses specifically on authorization and what tasks a user is allowed to do or which resources a user is allowed to access (and at what level of detail).



Authentication vs. authorization

IAM covers both authentication and authorization. Authentication is the process of verifying who a user is (for example, with a username and password). Authorization is the process of determining what systems, data or resources that a user can access. RBAC is a type of authorization model.



Flexibility of access

When it comes to flexibility of access, RBAC is considered both a more simple and more rigid model than IAM because it relies on predefined roles. For a small company with clear roles, this is efficient and easy to manage. However, RBAC may lack the flexibility needed by a more complex or larger organization that requires highly granular access control.

IAM has a broader framework. It can incorporate more flexible models like Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), which grants access based on a variety of factors like time of day or location, in addition to a user's role.



User management approach

With RBAC, permissions are attached to roles, and users are assigned to those roles. This simplifies administration because when a user's job function changes, their access can be updated by simply adjusting their role assignment. IAM, however, manages the entire user lifecycle. It can automate processes like granting initial access to a new employee on their first day and revoking all access when an employee leaves the company.