Introducing Snowflake Managed MCP Servers for Secure, Governed Data Agents

We are excited to announce the availability of Snowflake’s managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers in public preview, giving AI agents an open-standards-based interface to connect with AI-ready data in Snowflake. Snowflake’s managed MCP servers eliminate integration complexity and management overhead. Customers can connect their Snowflake data with a variety of agentic applications from providers such as Anthropic, CrewAI and Cursor through MCP connectors to create context-rich AI agents and apps. Customers can also include data from partners such as The Washington Post, MSCI, LSEG, NASDAQ and The Associated Press in their MCP servers.

Customers can now create a managed MCP server alongside their Snowflake data, allowing them to seamlessly retrieve insights from both structured and unstructured data, all while remaining within Snowflake’s secure governance boundary. This approach simplifies the application architecture because the Snowflake-managed MCP server allows AI agents to securely retrieve data from Snowflake accounts without needing to deploy separate infrastructure or build custom integrations. As a result, enterprises can expedite the delivery of generative AI applications on their Snowflake data with richer insights on a standards-based, secure and robust governance model.

This capability brings several key benefits to customers:

Simplified interoperability with the broader agentic AI ecosystem, including agentic platforms such as Anthropic, CrewAI, Cursor, Salesforce and IDE plugins.

Standards-based interface for agents to discover and invoke tools and retrieve structured and unstructured data.

Consistent governance across enterprise data, AI tools and now the MCP server, all within the Snowflake secure perimeter.

Comprehensive authentication with Snowflake’s built-in OAuth service to enable OAuth-based authentication for MCP integrations.

Trusted data from top content providers with proper attribution via Snowflake Cortex Knowledge Extensions, enabling domain-specific and context-aware insights.

With Snowflake-managed MCP servers, agents can be easily configured to interoperate without custom integrations or disparate protocols. Also, developers can streamline governance and authentication across enterprise data and AI applications.