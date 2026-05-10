Identity Resolutionand Eligibility for Government and Education
Unify citizen and student records across siloed systems to verify identities, determine program eligibility and deliver services faster with a single, secure data foundation.
Overview
Resolve identities across agencies and institutions
Link fragmented records from dozens of systems into one trusted view of citizens, students, patients and beneficiaries.
Cross-system entity resolution
Match and merge person records across legacy databases, enrollment and eligibility systems using deterministic and probabilistic matching at scale.
Near real-time eligibility determination
Automate benefits and program eligibility checks against policy rules in near real time, significantly reducing wait times.
Secure data collaboration
Share identity-resolved data across departments and partner agencies through governed data sharing without copying sensitive records.
360-degree view
where data-driven decision-making is infused at every level
Outcomes
Proven outcomes across government and education
93%
Faster analysis with a 360-degree view of the student journey
Massachusetts EOE
11
Public-facing dashboards implemented to better inform and serve the community
Gilbert, Arizona
1.8 million
Insights into Californian eligibility data and health plan performance
State of California
HOW IT WORKS
Accelerate identity resolution and program eligibility with Snowflake
Connect disparate agency databases into a single source of truth to resolve constituent identities, simplify benefits intake and strengthen governance.
At a glance
Reference Architecture
Build a unified constituent record
Ingest data from enrollment, benefits, tax and HR systems. Apply entity resolution to create a persistent primary ID for each person.
Automate eligibility and entitlement decisions
Define policy rules as SQL logic and run millions of eligibility checks in parallel on elastic compute that scales during enrollment surges.
Collaborate securely across agencies
Share governed data with partner agencies without moving it, using masked views with row-level security. Scale analytics without new pipelines.
Why Snowflake
The Snowflake difference
Unified and matched
Consolidate siloed constituent profiles across agencies without data duplication or risky ETL pipelines.
Near real-time eligibility engine
Process complex program eligibility logic at scale with native SQL and automated compliance rules.
Rigorous security and compliance controls
Protect PII with dynamic data masking, row-level security and cross-department governance controls on deployments authorized for FedRAMP and GovRAMP.
Resources
Explore developer guides
Discover hands-on developer guides and quickstarts designed for government and education data engineering teams.
Get Started
Accelerate identity and eligibility solutions on Snowflake
Snowflake for Government and Education
Frequently asked questions
Identity resolution is the process of matching and merging person records across multiple systems to create a single, trusted profile for each citizen, student or beneficiary. Government agencies and educational institutions often store overlapping records in dozens of disconnected databases. Snowflake lets you apply deterministic and probabilistic matching at scale to unify those fragmented records into one persistent identity, without moving or duplicating sensitive data.
Snowflake allows agencies to define program eligibility rules as SQL logic and run them against unified constituent records in near real time. Its elastic compute can process millions of eligibility checks in parallel, scaling automatically during enrollment surges. This replaces manual, weeks-long review cycles with automated, auditable decisions that stay aligned with current policy rules.
Snowflake provides dynamic data masking, row-level security and granular role-based access controls to protect personally identifiable information. Select deployments are FedRAMP High authorized and the platform supports additional compliance standards including HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI DSS. Agencies can share identity-resolved data across departments through governed, policy-enforced views so that only authorized users see the fields they need.
Yes. Snowflake’s native data sharing lets agencies provide read-only, policy-masked views of resolved identity data to partner departments without copying or moving records. Each agency retains control of its own data. Additionally, data clean rooms support joint analysis of sensitive data sets across organizations while enabling protection of raw PII, supporting cross-agency collaboration on fraud detection, benefits coordination and citizen services.
Snowflake ingests structured and semi-structured data from enrollment systems, benefits platforms, tax databases, HR systems, student information systems, learning management systems, financial aid records and more. Its architecture separates storage and compute, so you can scale each independently as data volumes grow. This flexibility lets agencies consolidate legacy mainframe extracts alongside modern application data into a single, queryable foundation.
Colleges, universities and K-12 districts use Snowflake to link student records across admissions, enrollment, academic, financial aid and digital learning systems. This unified view helps institutions track the full student journey, identify at-risk students earlier and streamline administrative processes. Organizations like Auburn University use Snowflake to move toward a comprehensive student 360 view while addressing data privacy requirements like FERPA.