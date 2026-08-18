AI-Powered Support Operations with Cortex AI Functions & Dynamic Tables

Overview

Customer support teams spend significant time reading tickets to classify issues, gauge urgency, and decide on next steps. This quickstart shows how to automate that entire workflow using Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, with a Dynamic Table that keeps results fresh and a Streamlit dashboard for operational visibility.

How this differs from other support quickstarts: Unlike call-center-analytics-with-ai-transcribe-and-cortex-agents (which builds a full Cortex Agent for Q&A) or streamlining-support-case-analysis (which uses LangChain for summarization), this guide takes a pure-SQL, zero-orchestration approach. A single Dynamic Table handles transcription, classification, sentiment scoring, and recommendation generation — no agents, no external frameworks, no scheduler. New tickets are enriched automatically on refresh.

You'll build a pipeline that:

Transcribes phone call recordings into text with AI_TRANSCRIBE

phone call recordings into text with Classifies every ticket into your taxonomy with AI_CLASSIFY

every ticket into your taxonomy with Scores sentiment on a continuous numeric scale with AI_COMPLETE

on a continuous numeric scale with Generates operational recommendations per ticket with AI_COMPLETE

per ticket with Auto-refreshes via a Dynamic Table — no scheduler, no Airflow

via a Dynamic Table — no scheduler, no Airflow Surfaces results in a Streamlit in Snowflake dashboard

Architecture

[Web/Email Forms] ──► RAW.SUPPORT_TICKETS (text) [Phone Calls] ──► @SUPPORT_AUDIO_STAGE (audio files) │ ▼ Dynamic Table (auto-refresh) ANALYTICS.ENRICHED_TICKETS ← AI_TRANSCRIBE (audio → text) ← AI_CLASSIFY (issue category) ← AI_COMPLETE (sentiment score) ← AI_COMPLETE (recommended action) │ ▼ Streamlit in Snowflake (Ops Dashboard)

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN role in a supported region

The SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER database role granted to your user

What You Will Learn

How to use AI_TRANSCRIBE to convert audio files to text

to convert audio files to text How to use AI_CLASSIFY for zero-training-data ticket routing

for zero-training-data ticket routing How to use AI_COMPLETE for numeric sentiment scoring and action generation

for numeric sentiment scoring and action generation How to use TRY_TO_DOUBLE for safe casting of LLM outputs

for safe casting of LLM outputs How to structure a Dynamic Table with CTEs to avoid column-alias errors

How to build a Streamlit in Snowflake operations dashboard

What You Will Build

An end-to-end support ticket enrichment pipeline that automatically classifies, scores, and recommends actions on every inbound ticket — with a live dashboard for operations managers.

Setup

Step 1. In Snowsight, create a SQL Worksheet and run the following to set up your environment:

-- Create the database and schemas CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS SUPPORT_OPS_AI; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS SUPPORT_OPS_AI.RAW; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS SUPPORT_OPS_AI.ANALYTICS; -- Create a warehouse for AI Function processing CREATE WAREHOUSE IF NOT EXISTS SUPPORT_OPS_WH WAREHOUSE_SIZE = 'XSMALL' AUTO_SUSPEND = 60 AUTO_RESUME = TRUE; USE DATABASE SUPPORT_OPS_AI; USE SCHEMA RAW; USE WAREHOUSE SUPPORT_OPS_WH; -- Create the stage for phone call recordings CREATE STAGE IF NOT EXISTS SUPPORT_AUDIO_STAGE ENCRYPTION = (TYPE = 'SNOWFLAKE_SSE') DIRECTORY = (ENABLE = TRUE); -- Create the raw tickets table CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS SUPPORT_TICKETS ( ticket_id VARCHAR DEFAULT UUID_STRING(), channel VARCHAR, raw_text VARCHAR, audio_path VARCHAR, created_at TIMESTAMP_NTZ DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP() );

Step 2. Insert sample support tickets:

INSERT INTO SUPPORT_TICKETS (channel, raw_text) VALUES ('email', 'Our API integration has been timing out for the past 3 hours. We are losing transactions and this is affecting our revenue. This needs to be fixed immediately.'), ('web', 'I cannot log in with SSO. Every time I click the login button it redirects me back to the login page. I have tried clearing cookies and using incognito mode. Nothing works.'), ('email', 'I was charged the full monthly rate even though I upgraded mid-cycle. According to your pricing page, upgrades should be prorated. Please issue a credit for the difference.'), ('web', 'Would love to see a dark mode option in the dashboard. The current white background is harsh during late-night monitoring sessions.'), ('email', 'Hi, just wanted to confirm whether your platform supports webhooks for real-time event notifications. We are evaluating tools for our integration layer.'), ('web', 'The API has been returning 504 errors intermittently since yesterday morning. Our batch processing jobs are failing and we have a client delivery deadline tomorrow.'), ('email', 'I have been locked out of my account for 2 days now. The password reset email never arrives. I have checked spam. This is completely unacceptable for a paid service.'), ('web', 'Your invoice from last month shows a charge for 50 seats but we only have 32 active users. Can someone look into this and issue a correction?'), ('email', 'It would be really helpful if the analytics dashboard had an export-to-PDF feature. Right now I have to screenshot everything for my weekly reports.'), ('web', 'Just wanted to say the new onboarding flow is excellent. Took me 5 minutes to get set up compared to an hour last year. Great improvement.'), ('email', 'API latency has spiked to 8 seconds on average. Normal is under 200ms. Something is seriously wrong on your end. We need an update ASAP.'), ('web', 'SSO login works fine on Chrome but fails completely on Firefox. The SAML assertion seems to be malformed for Firefox user agents.'), ('email', 'Can you explain why my bill went up 40% this month? I did not change my plan or add any users. There is no explanation on the invoice.'), ('web', 'Feature request: please add support for custom RBAC roles. The current admin/viewer split is too coarse for our team structure.'), ('email', 'Quick question: do you offer volume discounts for organizations with 500+ seats? We are planning a company-wide rollout next quarter.');

Step 3. Download audio_files.zip (50 sample call recordings, ~36 MB). Unzip and upload the MP3 files to the stage using Snowsight: Data → Add Data → Load files into a Stage → select SUPPORT_OPS_AI.RAW.SUPPORT_AUDIO_STAGE .

Step 4. Register the audio files as phone tickets:

-- Refresh directory metadata after uploading files ALTER STAGE SUPPORT_AUDIO_STAGE REFRESH; -- Insert phone tickets referencing the uploaded audio files INSERT INTO SUPPORT_TICKETS (channel, audio_path) SELECT 'phone', RELATIVE_PATH FROM DIRECTORY(@SUPPORT_AUDIO_STAGE);

Transcribe Phone Calls

For tickets that arrive as phone recordings, AI_TRANSCRIBE converts the audio to text. The audio never leaves Snowflake.

-- Preview transcription (run only if you uploaded audio files) SELECT ticket_id, AI_TRANSCRIBE( TO_FILE('@SUPPORT_AUDIO_STAGE', audio_path) ):text::VARCHAR AS transcript FROM RAW.SUPPORT_TICKETS WHERE channel = 'phone';

AI_TRANSCRIBE accepts a FILE type object (created with TO_FILE ) and returns a JSON object with a text field containing the full transcript. Language is auto-detected — no language parameter needed.

After this step, all tickets (text and audio) can be treated identically by downstream AI Functions.

Classify and Score Tickets

Classify with AI_CLASSIFY

AI_CLASSIFY routes each ticket into your predefined categories with zero training data:

SELECT ticket_id, raw_text, AI_CLASSIFY( raw_text, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT( 'System Bug: API Timeout', 'Account Access: SSO', 'Billing: Prorated Upgrades', 'Feature Request', 'General Inquiry' ) ):labels[0]::VARCHAR AS issue_category FROM RAW.SUPPORT_TICKETS WHERE channel != 'phone' LIMIT 5;

Unlike rules-based classifiers, AI_CLASSIFY handles natural language variation. A ticket saying "I keep getting kicked out of the API" routes to System Bug: API Timeout even without those exact words.

Score Sentiment Numerically

AI_SENTIMENT returns categorical labels (positive, negative, neutral). For a continuous score that lets you rank severity, use AI_COMPLETE with a structured prompt:

SELECT ticket_id, raw_text, TRY_TO_DOUBLE( AI_COMPLETE( 'claude-sonnet-4-5', CONCAT( 'Rate the sentiment of this support ticket on a scale from -1.0 ', '(extremely frustrated) to +1.0 (satisfied/positive). ', 'Return ONLY a decimal number, no explanation. ', 'Ticket: ', raw_text ) )::VARCHAR ) AS sentiment_score FROM RAW.SUPPORT_TICKETS WHERE channel != 'phone' LIMIT 5;

Build the Dynamic Table Pipeline

Rather than scheduling ETL jobs, wrap the entire pipeline in a Dynamic Table. Snowflake refreshes it automatically as new tickets arrive.

The key architectural decision: use CTEs to avoid referencing column aliases in the same SELECT (which Snowflake does not allow):

USE SCHEMA SUPPORT_OPS_AI.ANALYTICS; USE WAREHOUSE SUPPORT_OPS_WH; CREATE OR REPLACE DYNAMIC TABLE ENRICHED_TICKETS TARGET_LAG = '1 hour' REFRESH_MODE = FULL WAREHOUSE = SUPPORT_OPS_WH AS WITH transcribed AS ( SELECT ticket_id, channel, created_at, CASE WHEN channel = 'phone' THEN AI_TRANSCRIBE( TO_FILE('@RAW.SUPPORT_AUDIO_STAGE', audio_path) ):text::VARCHAR ELSE raw_text END AS ticket_text FROM RAW.SUPPORT_TICKETS ), classified AS ( SELECT *, AI_CLASSIFY( ticket_text, ARRAY_CONSTRUCT( 'System Bug: API Timeout', 'Account Access: SSO', 'Billing: Prorated Upgrades', 'Feature Request', 'General Inquiry' ) ):labels[0]::VARCHAR AS issue_category, TRY_TO_DOUBLE( AI_COMPLETE( 'claude-sonnet-4-5', CONCAT('Rate sentiment -1.0 to +1.0. Return only a number. Ticket: ', ticket_text) )::VARCHAR ) AS sentiment_score FROM transcribed ) SELECT ticket_id, channel, created_at, ticket_text, issue_category, sentiment_score, AI_COMPLETE( 'claude-sonnet-4-5', CONCAT( 'Support ops manager. Category: ', issue_category, '. Sentiment: ', COALESCE(ROUND(sentiment_score, 2)::VARCHAR, 'unknown'), '. Recommend one operational action in 1-2 sentences.' ) )::VARCHAR AS recommended_action FROM classified;

Once created, this table refreshes itself. Insert a new ticket into RAW.SUPPORT_TICKETS and within an hour it appears in ENRICHED_TICKETS — classified, scored, and with a recommendation.

Note: The first refresh may take 15–30 minutes as AI Functions transcribe and enrich all existing tickets. If the table appears empty, wait and re-query.

Verify the Pipeline

-- Check that the Dynamic Table populated SELECT * FROM ANALYTICS.ENRICHED_TICKETS LIMIT 10; -- Check refresh status SELECT * FROM TABLE(INFORMATION_SCHEMA.DYNAMIC_TABLE_REFRESH_HISTORY( NAME => 'SUPPORT_OPS_AI.ANALYTICS.ENRICHED_TICKETS' )) ORDER BY REFRESH_START_TIME DESC LIMIT 5;

Build the Streamlit Dashboard

Create a Streamlit in Snowflake app to give operations managers a live view of issue volume, sentiment trends, and AI-generated recommendations.

Step 1. In Snowsight, open a Workspace (or go to Projects → Streamlit and click + Streamlit App).

Step 2. Set the app database to SUPPORT_OPS_AI , schema to ANALYTICS , and warehouse to SUPPORT_OPS_WH .

Step 3. Paste the following code:

import streamlit as st from snowflake.snowpark.context import get_active_session import pandas as pd session = get_active_session() st.title("Support Operations Intelligence") st.caption("Powered by Snowflake AI Functions · Refreshes every hour") df = session.sql(""" SELECT issue_category, COUNT(*) AS volume, ROUND(AVG(sentiment_score), 2) AS avg_sentiment, ANY_VALUE(recommended_action) AS recommended_action FROM analytics.enriched_tickets WHERE created_at >= DATEADD('day', -30, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) GROUP BY issue_category ORDER BY volume DESC """).to_pandas() def sentiment_label(score): if score <= -0.7: return "Frustrated" elif score <= -0.4: return "Stressed" elif score <= -0.1: return "Annoyed" elif score <= 0.3: return "Neutral" else: return "Positive" df["Sentiment Label"] = df["AVG_SENTIMENT"].apply(sentiment_label) df["Avg. Sentiment"] = df.apply( lambda r: f"{r['AVG_SENTIMENT']} ({r['Sentiment Label']})", axis=1 ) col1, col2, col3 = st.columns(3) col1.metric("Total Tickets (30d)", f"{df['VOLUME'].sum():,}") col2.metric("Avg. Sentiment", f"{(df['AVG_SENTIMENT'] * df['VOLUME']).sum() / df['VOLUME'].sum():.2f}") col3.metric("Issue Categories", len(df)) st.divider() st.subheader("Issue Summary & Recommended Actions") st.dataframe( df[["ISSUE_CATEGORY", "Avg. Sentiment", "VOLUME", "RECOMMENDED_ACTION"]].rename(columns={ "ISSUE_CATEGORY": "Issue Category", "VOLUME": "Volume", "RECOMMENDED_ACTION": "Sample Recommendation" }), use_container_width=True, hide_index=True ) st.subheader("Daily Sentiment Trend") trend_df = session.sql(""" SELECT DATE_TRUNC('day', created_at) AS day, issue_category, ROUND(AVG(sentiment_score), 3) AS avg_sentiment FROM analytics.enriched_tickets WHERE created_at >= DATEADD('day', -30, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP()) GROUP BY 1, 2 ORDER BY 1 """).to_pandas() st.line_chart( trend_df.pivot(index="DAY", columns="ISSUE_CATEGORY", values="AVG_SENTIMENT") )

Best Practices

PII Handling with AI_REDACT

Support tickets routinely contain customer PII. Use AI_REDACT before surfacing data to broader teams:

SELECT ticket_id, AI_REDACT(ticket_text) AS redacted_text, issue_category, sentiment_score, recommended_action FROM ANALYTICS.ENRICHED_TICKETS LIMIT 5;

For production, apply Dynamic Data Masking policies on the ticket_text column to restrict access by role.

Cost Optimization

Task Recommended Model Reason Classification AI_CLASSIFY (managed) Optimized internally by Snowflake Sentiment scoring claude-sonnet-4-5 Good structured output at lower cost Recommendations claude-sonnet-4-5 Balanced quality and cost Complex edge cases claude-opus-4-7 Strongest reasoning for ambiguous tickets

Human-in-the-Loop

Treat AI recommendations as suggestions , not automated triggers

, not automated triggers Audit a 5% sample weekly against human labels

Use the Cortex AI Function Studio to evaluate and optimize prompt quality over time

Cleanup

To remove all objects created in this quickstart:

DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS SUPPORT_OPS_AI; DROP WAREHOUSE IF EXISTS SUPPORT_OPS_WH;

Conclusion And Resources

Congratulations! You've built an end-to-end AI-powered support operations pipeline entirely within Snowflake — no external APIs, no separate ML infrastructure, no schedulers.

What You Learned

AI_TRANSCRIBE converts audio to text with auto language detection

converts audio to text with auto language detection AI_CLASSIFY routes tickets into your taxonomy with zero training data

routes tickets into your taxonomy with zero training data AI_COMPLETE with TRY_TO_DOUBLE provides safe numeric sentiment scoring

with provides safe numeric sentiment scoring Dynamic Tables with CTEs create auto-refreshing pipelines without column-alias errors

create auto-refreshing pipelines without column-alias errors Streamlit in Snowflake gives operations teams a live dashboard with no external deployment

Related Resources