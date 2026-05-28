Many organizations today are redefining the way they operate in order to remain competitive and relevant amid today’s constantly evolving business environment. To do so, many organizations are looking to modernize their operations by moving to the cloud to enable enhanced flexibility, scalability, and agility. Yet, this transformation is often hindered by legacy IT architectures and outdated systems. Embarking on a cloud modernization journey can be costly, resource-intensive, and disruptive to businesses if not planned for carefully and strategically.

Deloitte and Snowflake work together to help organizations combat the common challenges of cloud modernization to achieve transformation faster with minimal business disruption.