VIDEO
PARTNERS
Deloitte
Many organizations today are redefining the way they operate in order to remain competitive and relevant amid today’s constantly evolving business environment. To do so, many organizations are looking to modernize their operations by moving to the cloud to enable enhanced flexibility, scalability, and agility. Yet, this transformation is often hindered by legacy IT architectures and outdated systems. Embarking on a cloud modernization journey can be costly, resource-intensive, and disruptive to businesses if not planned for carefully and strategically.
Deloitte and Snowflake work together to help organizations combat the common challenges of cloud modernization to achieve transformation faster with minimal business disruption.
1,028
SnowPro Core Certifications
Demonstrates core expertise implementing
and migrating to Snowflake
82
SnowPro Advanced Certifications
Showcases advanced skills to apply complete architect solutions using Snowflake
5
Industry Competencies
Financial Services
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Public Sector
1
Workload Specialization
Cloud Data Warehouses
As a Snowflake Elite Services Partner and three-time Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year, our alliance combines the advanced capabilities of Snowflake, the Data Cloud, with Deloitte’s recognized leadership in strategy, analytics, and technology services to help businesses speed up their migration to the cloud while reducing costs and increasing agility.
Together, Deloitte and Snowflake can help your organization combat cloud modernization challenges and achieve transformation faster with minimal disruption.