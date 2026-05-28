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PARTNERS

Deloitte

Many organizations today are redefining the way they operate in order to remain competitive and relevant amid today’s constantly evolving business environment. To do so, many organizations are looking to modernize their operations by moving to the cloud to enable enhanced flexibility, scalability, and agility. Yet, this transformation is often hindered by legacy IT architectures and outdated systems. Embarking on a cloud modernization journey can be costly, resource-intensive, and disruptive to businesses if not planned for carefully and strategically.

Deloitte and Snowflake work together to help organizations combat the common challenges of cloud modernization to achieve transformation faster with minimal business disruption.

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PARTNER EBOOK

Drive your AI with Data you can Trust

Together, Deloitte and Snowflake ignite Generative AI innovation

1,028

SnowPro Core Certifications

Demonstrates core expertise implementing
and migrating to Snowflake

82

SnowPro Advanced Certifications

Showcases advanced skills to apply complete architect solutions using Snowflake

5

Industry Competencies

Financial Services
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Public Sector

1

Workload Specialization

Cloud Data Warehouses

As a Snowflake Elite Services Partner and three-time Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year, our alliance combines the advanced capabilities of Snowflake, the Data Cloud, with Deloitte’s recognized leadership in strategy, analytics, and technology services to help businesses speed up their migration to the cloud while reducing costs and increasing agility. 

Together, Deloitte and Snowflake can help your organization combat cloud modernization challenges and achieve transformation faster with minimal disruption.

LEARNING HUB

Financial Services

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Public Sector

Driving Change with Data & AI

Building Scalable, Data-Driven Engagement for Financial Services

Hux by Deloitte Digital is working with financial services organizations across the continuum of innovation and maturity—helping our clients provide the type of simple and insight-driven experiences that today’s digitally savvy customers expect.

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Driving Change with Data & AI

How to Build Data-Driven Services and Transform Your Customer Experience

Watch Snowflake executives and industry practitioners across asset management, banking, insurance and payment providers to learn the latest technologies and industry best practices through panel discussions, innovation spotlights, and exclusive presentations.

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Snowflake And Deloitte Help Create A First-Class Healthcare Experience For Californians

Learn from Isaac Menashe, Deputy Director of Evaluation & Research at Covered California, about their data modernization journey and how this solution helps increase California residents' access to affordable healthcare coverage.

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ConvergeHEALTH MyRateFinder Powered by Snowflake

MyRateFinder™ Powered by Snowflake, empowers healthcare payers and life sciences organizations by activating price transparency data through advanced analytics and realtime market intelligence for strategic advantage.

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A Conversation About Manufacturing Sustainability Issues With Deloitte

In this "Data Cloud Now" interview, Deloitte's Tobias Wätzig talks about the the role that the Manufacturing Data Cloud will play in enabling manufacturers to build customized sustainability applications, the role the Data Marketplace can play in enhancing data sets, and the scalability that Snowpark affords as a technology platform. 

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Solution: 360º Analytics Platform for Decarbonization

The 360° Analytics Platform for Decarbonization leverages advanced analytics through Snowflake and AWS to provide real-time and accurate information. The platform, which can be accessed via a web application, enables data-driven decisions and provides an early warning system to mitigate risks.

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Gen AI Use Cases in Retail and Consumer Goods

There has been a lot of hype around Generative AI in the past year. In this webinar, industry experts from Snowflake and Deloitte aims to identify the signal in the noise by discussing the difference between traditional AI/ML techniques and Generative AI, the impact for retail & consumer goods companies, and more.

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Cloud Modernization in the Public Sector

According to Monica McEwen, Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting, from a data perspective, the public sector is currently going through one of the most transformational moments in history as agencies recognize the need to move data into the cloud so that it can be shared more easily and acted upon with more advanced analytics. In this conversation, we discuss the implications of that transformation and the critical role Snowflake and its massive ecosystem of SaaS providers play in enabling it.

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Deloitte, Snowflake and SAP Business Data Cloud

Bring SAP and non-SAP data together in Snowflake for faster decisions and scalable, governed AI. 

 

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Deloitte & Snowflake Data Sharing Solution One Platform: Cross Cloud Collaboration

Together, Deloitte and Snowflake have developed an industry-changing solution for data sharing across the Public Sector. With this joint data collaboration solution, all of your organization’s data can be centrally located on one efficient and secure platform and shared with your mission ecosystem—whether that be inter-agency, other Government agencies, partners, suppliers, customers.

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