Snowflake Adaptive Compute

Yes. Adaptive Warehouses are built on top of the new compute service — called Adaptive Compute — that automatically selects right-sized compute resources shared optimally across an account and intelligently routes queries to them.

Adaptive Compute is built on an entirely different infrastructure and has a different user model than Standard Warehouses ("Gen 1") and Standard Warehouses — Gen 2 ("Gen 2") — which is an updated version of Gen 1 that has upgraded hardware and additional performance enhancements. Snowpark-optimized warehouses are another category of warehouses built specifically for running Snowpark workloads, such as code that has large memory requirements or dependencies on a specific CPU architecture.