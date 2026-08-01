FEATURE
Snowflake Adaptive Compute
Snowflake Adaptive Compute manages itself. A workload-aware compute engine routes every query to the right resources so you skip the manual tuning and over-provisioning that slows teams down. Set your performance goals and let Snowflake optimize.
Get peak performance with minimal effort
Right-size resources automatically so workloads run without manual tuning. Optimizing resources drives operational excellence, managing complexity so your team can focus on analysis and apps instead of sizing warehouses.
Drive operational simplicity for the AI Data Cloud
Get consistent performance without the overhead. Snowflake's Adaptive Compute manages and optimizes resources e across every workload, from AI to data apps.
Scale smart with an easy-to-use platform
Taking out the guesswork from compute sizing can lower your operational burden, driving effortless operations and superior performance at scale.
Eliminate complexity
Scale without manual sizing or tuning
Snowflake’s Adaptive Compute automatically adjusts resources based on your real-time workload demands. Your team can focus on data insights rather than infrastructure management.
Handle the surge
Get lightning-fast processing even during high-concurrency spikes
Your most critical dashboards, analytics, and apps stay responsive when jobs show up all at once. Adaptive Compute reads the surge, scaling resources as needed to accommodate performance and speed up.
Adapt to demand
Right-size compute for every workload
Snowflake Adaptive Compute responds automatically to workload variability use cases. Snowflake Generation 2 warehouses deliver predictable performance for steady-state analytics, while Snowpark-optimized and interactive warehouses extend capabilities to support advanced ML workloads and user-facing applications.
Meet every workload need withSnowflake’s compute landscape
Adaptive
Automatically scales compute up or down based on demand
Interactive
Low-latency performance with high concurrency
Gen 1
Earlier-generation architecture with limited scalability
Gen 2
Faster query performance and improved concurrency
Adaptive Compute
Frequently Asked Questions
Find answers here about adaptive compute.
Yes. Adaptive Warehouses are built on top of the new compute service — called Adaptive Compute — that automatically selects right-sized compute resources shared optimally across an account and intelligently routes queries to them.
Adaptive Compute is built on an entirely different infrastructure and has a different user model than Standard Warehouses ("Gen 1") and Standard Warehouses — Gen 2 ("Gen 2") — which is an updated version of Gen 1 that has upgraded hardware and additional performance enhancements. Snowpark-optimized warehouses are another category of warehouses built specifically for running Snowpark workloads, such as code that has large memory requirements or dependencies on a specific CPU architecture.
Converting from a standard warehouse to an Adaptive Warehouse is a simple ALTER command that's done without any downtime. With Adaptive Warehouses, users can simply convert their production workloads in batches, while still maintaining existing warehouse names, policies, permissions and showback/chargeback reporting structure.
Yes, the Snowflake platform is a fully managed service with many serverless capabilities. While you configure virtual warehouses, Snowflake handles the underlying infrastructure, scaling and maintenance.
Adaptive is available across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud across multiple regions, find the full list here.
Yes, Snowflake has built-in security and governance features. This includes end-to-end encryption, role-based access control (RBAC), network policies, multi-factor authentication and data masking. Snowflake Horizon provides a unified governance solution with features like data discovery, compliance tools, access history and object tagging.