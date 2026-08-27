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Program Integrity and Payment Accuracy

Program Integrityand Payment Accuracy

Detect improper payments, reduce fraud, waste and abuse, and improve payment accuracy across government programs with unified data analytics and AI.

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DEVELOPER GUIDE

Build a Fraud, Waste and Abuse Detection Platform with Snowflake Cortex AI

Learn how to build a complete, end-to-end Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) detection platform for healthcare claims. This guide walks through data ingestion through ML scoring, LLM classification, graph-based ring detection, and document/audio analysis.

Overview

Protect public funds with data-driven oversight

Unify claims, payments and provider data to detect anomalies, prevent improper disbursements and recover overpayments.

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Improper payment detection

Consolidate payment data across programs and apply anomaly detection to flag duplicate, erroneous or fraudulent disbursements before payment.

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Provider and beneficiary risk scoring

Build ML-driven risk scores for providers and beneficiaries by joining claims data, behavioral patterns and watch list databases on a single platform.

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Audit-ready data lineage

Maintain end-to-end lineage and access logs for payment decisions, giving auditors a clear trail from raw data through model output to final action.

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REPORT

Snowflake Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape

Snowflake has been positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2026 Vendor Assessment. Get the report to see why.

CUSTOMER OUTCOMES

Leading public agencies protect program integrity with Snowflake

400k

Providers supported with improved performance and cost

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
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257k

Employers served at one of the largest state-run insurance systems

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
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HOW IT WORKS

Stop improper payments with modern data analytics and machine learning

Unify siloed payment streams, run automated anomaly detection at scale and accelerate overpayment recovery workflows on a single secure platform.

Explore the platform
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Consolidate claims and payment data

Ingest payment, provider and beneficiary data from disparate program systems into a single source of truth without complex ETL.

Explore Openflow

Deploy fraud and anomaly detection models

Train and deploy ML models with Snowpark and Snowflake Cortex AI. Score transactions against behavioral baselines, peer groups and known fraud patterns.

Explore Snowflake Cortex AI
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Automate recovery workflows and compliance reports

Create recovery cases, produce OMB-mandated metrics and feed case management systems with near real-time visibility into improper payment rates.

Explore Snowflake Horizon Catalog

DEMO

Public sector fraud detection with Snowflake AI

Ravi Kumar from Snowflake builds a fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) detection platform for a fictitious state Medicaid agency. It unifies claims, provider, beneficiary and clinical data, then uses AI and ML to flag suspicious claims before payment.

Why Snowflake

The Snowflake difference

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Comprehensive fraud prevention

Break down data silos across programs to uncover complex, cross-agency payment fraud schemes in near real time.

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Embedded AI and ML capabilities

Run anomaly detection models where your data lives using Snowpark and Cortex AI, without the need for external tools.

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Governed and audit-ready

Maintain end-to-end lineage and automated compliance reporting with FedRAMP High-level data security on select deployments.

 

Our solution partners

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Snowflake for Program Integrity and Payment Accuracy

Frequently asked questions

Snowflake unifies claims, payment, provider and beneficiary data on a single platform. Using built-in ML and AI models via Snowpark and Cortex AI, agencies can run near real-time anomaly detection and risk scoring across massive data sets without moving sensitive data.

Yes, Snowflake supports FedRAMP High on AWS GovCloud and Azure Government, as well as DoD Impact Level 4 (IL4) and Level 5 (IL5) requirements on AWS GovCloud, helping government agencies meet data protection and governance standards.

Yes, Snowflake integrates with legacy databases, modern case management platforms and downstream analytics tools using native connectors, REST APIs and zero-copy data sharing.

Snowflake Cortex AI allows agencies to process and analyze unstructured text, scanned PDFs and audio recordings natively using LLMs and natural language processing to surface hidden FWA patterns.

Snowflake provides end-to-end data lineage and access logging, so model inputs, decisions and record changes are traceable and audit-ready for OMB compliance.

Snowflake operates on a consumption-based pricing model, allowing agencies to scale compute up or down as needed so they pay only for the exact query and training processing power used.

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