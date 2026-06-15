Getting Started with Snowflake CoWork

Overview

Snowflake CoWork is the personal work agent that brings deep analysis and automation to every knowledge worker. It acts across the systems users already rely on, with built-in RBAC and governance for secure and trusted answers, all inside Snowflake's perimeter. It delivers governed, curated dashboards and shareable artifacts so insights become reusable team knowledge, turning everyday work into repeatable processes and enabling teams to share and build on each other’s insights.

Unlike standalone AI tools, CoWork is grounded in your enterprise data from day one, combining AI reasoning with Snowflake's governance layer so every answer is trusted, cited, and secure.

By the end of this guide, you will have a working Cortex Agent connected to CoWork that can answer business questions across structured sales data and unstructured support tickets, generate charts, and take actions like sending summary emails.

Use Cases

CoWork moves teams from reactive Q&A to proactive, context-aware intelligence that drives decisions and execution across various business use cases:

Sales performance analysis: Sales managers can quickly get answers to complex questions like "What were my top product sales in the West region last quarter, and why did product X outperform product Y?" while analysts can understand critical trends like "Why are support tickets increasing?" by reasoning across diverse data sources.

Enhanced research & financial insights: Enrich internal data with external sources via Cortex Knowledge Extensions, allowing financial analysts to combine portfolio performance with market news, or product managers to analyze customer feedback alongside industry reports for deeper context.

Self-service data exploration: Enable all business users to independently explore data and get immediate answers to complex questions, reducing reliance on data teams and accelerating decisions across the organization.

Prerequisites

Git installed

Access to a Snowflake account with the ACCOUNTADMIN role in a region where you have access to the supported models. Otherwise, you will need to enable cross-region inference.

Setup

Create database, schema, tables and load data from AWS S3

Clone GitHub repository.

In Snowsight, create a SQL Worksheet and open setup.sql to execute all statements in order from top to bottom.

NOTE: Switch your user role in Snowsight to SNOWFLAKE_INTELLIGENCE_ADMIN.

Cortex Analyst

This tool enables the agent to query structured data in Snowflake by generating SQL. It relies on semantic views, which are mappings between business concepts (e.g., "product name," "sales") and the underlying tables and columns in your Snowflake account. This abstraction helps the LLM understand how to query your data effectively, even if your tables have complex or arbitrary naming conventions.

In Snowsight, on the left hand navigation menu, select AI & ML >> Analyst

>> On the top right, confirm that the role is set to SNOWFLAKE_INTELLIGENCE_ADMIN click on Create new down arrow and select Upload your YAML file

click on down arrow and select Upload marketing_campaigns.yaml | Select database, schema, and stage: DASH_DB_SI.RETAIL >> SEMANTIC_MODELS

>> On the top right, click on Save

Cortex Search

This tool allows the agent to search and retrieve information from unstructured text data, such as customer support tickets, Slack conversations, or contracts. It leverages Cortex Search to index and query these text "chunks," enabling the agent to perform Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

In Snowsight, on the left hand navigation menu, select AI & ML >> Search

>> On the top right, click on Create Role and Warehouse: SNOWFLAKE_INTELLIGENCE_ADMIN | DASH_WH_SI Database and Schema: DASH_DB_SI.RETAIL Name: Support_Cases Select data to be indexed: select SUPPORT_CASES table Select a search column: select TRANSCRIPT Select attribute column(s): select TITLE, PRODUCT Select columns to include in the service: Select all Configure your Search Service: Keep default values except select DASH_WH_SI for "Warehouse for indexing" (Choose COMPUTE_WH if DASH_WH_SI is not available)



OPTIONAL: Aggregated Support Cases using Cortex AISQL

Instead of creating a Cortex Search service for individual support cases, you may create one on aggregated support cases. This is ideal if you want the Agent to answer questions based on high-level trends rather than individual ticket details. It really depends on your use case, but it's shown here as an example using Cortex AISQL.

Execute the following SQL statements that use AI_AGG() to create aggregated support cases summary which is inserted into a new table AGGREGATED_SUPPORT_CASES_SUMMARY. Then, a Cortex Search service is created on that table.

-- Use AI_AGG to aggregate support cases summary and insert into a new table AGGREGATED_SUPPORT_CASES_SUMMARY use database DASH_DB_SI; use schema RETAIL; create or replace table AGGREGATED_SUPPORT_CASES_SUMMARY as select ai_agg(transcript,'Read and analyze all support cases to provide a long-form text summary in no less than 5000 words.') as summary from support_cases; -- Create Cortex Search service on table AGGREGATED_SUPPORT_CASES_SUMMARY create or replace cortex search service AGGREGATED_SUPPORT_CASES on summary attributes summary warehouse = dash_wh_si embedding_model = 'snowflake-arctic-embed-m-v1.5' target_lag = '1 hour' initialize=on_schedule as ( select summary from AGGREGATED_SUPPORT_CASES_SUMMARY );

NOTE: These SQL statements may take 3-5 minutes to run.

Create Agent

An agent is an intelligent entity within Snowflake CoWork that acts on behalf of the user. Agents are configured with specific tools and orchestration logic to answer questions and perform tasks on top of your data.

Note that you can create multiple agents for various use cases and/or business teams in your organization.

In Snowsight, on the left hand navigation menu, select AI & ML >> Agents

>> On the top right, click on Create agent Schema: SNOWFLAKE_INTELLIGENCE.AGENTS Agent object name: Sales_AI Display name: Sales//AI

Select the newly created Sales_AI agent and click on Edit on the top right corner and make the following updates.

Add Instructions

Add the following starter questions under Example questions:

Show me the trend of sales by product category between June and August

What issues are reported with jackets recently in customer support tickets?

Why did sales of Fitness Wear grow so much in July?

Add Tools

Tools are the capabilities an agent can use to accomplish a task. Think of them as the agent's skillset and note that you can add one or more of each of the following tools.

Tools Cortex Analyst Click on + Add Add: Semantic model file DASH_DB_SI.RETAIL.SEMANTIC_MODELS >> marketing_campaigns.yaml Name: Sales_And_Marketing_Data Description: The Sales and Marketing Data model in DASH_DB_SI.RETAIL schema provides a complete view of retail business performance by connecting marketing campaigns, product information, sales data, and social media engagement. The model enables tracking of marketing campaign effectiveness through clicks and impressions, while linking to actual sales performance across different regions. Social media engagement is monitored through influencer activities and mentions, with all data connected through product categories and IDs. The temporal alignment across tables allows for comprehensive analysis of marketing impact on sales performance and social media engagement over time. Warehouse: DASH_WH_SI Query timeout (seconds): 60 Cortex Search Services Click on + Add Search service: DASH_DB_SI.RETAIL >> Support_Cases ID column: ID Title column: TITLE Name: Support_Cases NOTE: If you optionally created AGGREGATED_SUPPORT_CASES Cortex Search service, you may add it here as well. Custom tools Click on + Add Resource type: procedure Database & Schema: DASH_DB_SI.RETAIL Custom tool identifier: DASH_DB_SI.RETAIL.SEND_EMAIL() Name: Send_Email Warehouse: DASH_WH_SI Parameter: body Description: Use HTML-Syntax for this. If the content you get is in markdown, translate it to HTML. If body is not provided, summarize the last question and use that as content for the email. Parameter: recipient_email Description: If the email is not provided, send it to the current user's email address. Parameter: subject Description: If the subject is not provided, use "Snowflake CoWork".

Orchestration Instructions: Whenever you can answer visually with a chart, always choose to generate a chart even if the user didn't specify to.

Access: SNOWFLAKE_INTELLIGENCE_ADMIN

NOTE: On the top right corner, click on Save to save the newly updated Sales_AI agent.

Snowflake CoWork

PREREQUISITE: Successful completion of steps outlined under Setup.

Open Snowflake CoWork and make sure you're signed into the right account. If you're not sure, click on your name in the bottom left >> Sign out and sign back in. Also note that your role should be set to SNOWFLAKE_INTELLIGENCE_ADMIN, the warehouse should be set to DASH_WH_SI, and your agent should be set to Sales//AI.

Now, let's ask the following questions.

Q1. Show me the trend of sales by product category between June and August.

Q2. What issues are reported with jackets recently in customer support tickets?

Q3. Why did sales of Fitness Wear grow so much in July?

Q4. Send a summary email

NOTE: Check your inbox to see the summary email that would have been sent to the current user's email address.

Other Questions

Your Agent is configured to handle a variety of complex queries that blend various types of data. Try these examples to further test the Agent:

Here are some other questions you may ask.

Which product categories perform best on social media?

What's the relationship between social media mentions and sales?

How do different regions respond to marketing campaigns?

Conclusion And Resources

Congratulations! You've successfully built a Cortex Agent for Snowflake CoWork that can respond to questions by reasoning over both structured and unstructured data.

What You Learned

You've learned how to create the fundamental building blocks for Snowflake CoWork. This Cortex Agent is now a powerful asset, capable of combining deep analysis and automated tasks right from a single chat interface.

Related Resources