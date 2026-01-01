Massachusetts Executive Office of Education Saves $1.5M Per Year and Fuels Data-Driven Policymaking
By migrating to Snowflake, the Executive Office of Education has modernized its data environment, equipping business users with a centralized analytics hub and improving time to insight for Massachusetts’ policymakers.
$1.5MAnnual savings by migrating workloads from Oracle to Snowflake
30%Faster overall data processing and analytics, using ¼ of the processing power
IndustryState Government; Education
LocationBoston, Massachusetts
Informing educational policy with cutting-edge insights
Where would be without education? From supporting democracy to fueling innovation and the economy, education is the backbone of our society. Perhaps nowhere is this more true than the great state of Massachusetts.
Consistently recognized for its top-performing schools, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ranked first in the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) published by the National Center for Education Statistics. Connecting state residents with high-quality educations, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education (EOE) provides the foundation for this achievement.
Supporting the educational needs of millions of Bay Staters requires prudent decision-making, backed by timely and accurate data. With the help of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, EOE’s modernized data architecture provides clarity and insights into the student journey across Massachusetts, influencing policy and generations to come.
In moving from Oracle and SQL Server to Snowflake, we're making data more available to policymakers while streamlining processes, upgrading our infrastructure and applications, and saving critical money and energy.”
Danielle Norton
Story highlights
Reducing complexity and saving $1.5 million per year: EOE modernized its on-premises data environment with the help of Snowflake, AWS and other SaaS tools. Migrating workloads to Snowflake has yielded $1.5 million in annual savings.
Saving critical time for analysts: Analysts efficiently interact with data in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud and respond faster to the agency’s reporting needs, speeding up the insight-to-policy timeline.
- Informing student-focused policy decisions with data: Powered by Snowflake, policymakers rely on data insights on demand to evaluate high-stakes policies, scholarships, awards and educational investments.
From months to minutes: Immediate ROI plus millions of dollars in future savings
To make informed policy decisions, Massachusetts analyzes massive amounts of long-term data to meaningfully assess an educational program’s true impact on student success. Previously, EOE’s on-premises data environment included 789 servers, 36 operating system versions and more than 100 applications, which caused analytical bottlenecks, technical debt and wasted energy. Costly licensing fees, expensive hardware, manual workflows and an expiring data center lease added complexity to an unsustainable situation.
Seeking to capitalize on a secretariat-wide modernization initiative and provide a 360-degree student view for policymakers, EOE rearchitected its data environment with AWS and Snowflake. Engaging a Snowflake Solutions Architect aligned with EOE’s hands-on, iterative approach was critical to success. “Getting someone to collaborate as part of our team worked out better for us. We didn’t want to talk about moving our largest database — we just wanted to try it with Snowflake,” says Danielle Ondrick, Enterprise Cloud Architect & Project Consultant at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Snowflake’s free trial, consumption-based pricing and intuitive interface eliminated roadblocks to experimentation. “It was so easy to get started. Before, it took us six months to build a server for a database. But with Snowflake, we could log in, point, click, and it was running,” Ondrick says. “This brought the timeframe down from months to minutes, which was jawdropping. We didn’t need a DBA, network engineer, server admin or Windows LAN person with Snowflake.”
By modernizing, EOE reduced its server footprint by 94%, automated 44,000 application builds and deployments, and migrated 132 applications to the cloud. Moving workloads from Oracle to Snowflake resulted in 30% faster data analytics and $1.5 million in annual savings.
Faster, nimbler educational data analysis and policy
Centralizing educational data in Snowflake provided a scalable analytics environment for EOE, but business users seemed hesitant at first to abandon familiar workflows and tooling. Remote work during COVID-19, workforce changes and the agency’s evolving analytical needs ultimately drove organic adoption of Snowflake. Ultimately, the results and ease of use rapidly won analysts over. “Users can quickly respond to data requests and questions because of the ease of use of Snowflake,” Ondrick says. “Our analyst community has all their data in Snowflake and can easily access it.”
Thanks to consolidated queries and documentation in Snowflake Notebooks, EOE analysts now seamlessly prepare data with SQL and Python, perform data validations and automate multi-step processes. Snowflake Notebooks also enables the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) team to streamline reporting workflows. “We’ve migrated a lot of those workflows to Snowflake Notebooks,” says Miranda Dynan, Project Manager at the EOE. “Preparing a report doesn’t have to be a cumbersome process that takes two weeks. You can run a notebook, validate it and get it out the door in a couple of hours in Snowflake.” EOE’s reimagined solution for school finance data analysis now also runs on Snowflake Notebooks.
Snowflake allows us to be nimbler. We can view the data as it changes instead of waiting for an extract from Oracle.”
Robert O’Donnell
Gaining a 360-degree view of the student journey — with 93% faster analysis
Every second counts. Calculating the current year’s student growth percentile (SGP), a key metric that indicates students’ mastery of grade-level standards, previously required more than five hours on a local desktop machine. Running the same analysis, plus six additional years of progress targets, with RStudio in Snowpark Container Services now happens 93% faster — in just minutes.
Thanks to Snowflake’s integration with Microsoft Power BI, commissioners, charter school boards and Massachusetts residents can now immediately access key metrics, including student enrollment, attendance, and suspension and graduation rates, through a user-friendly interactive visualization. Reduced data wrangling now frees up capacity for innovative work and empowers everyone — from policymakers to parents — with critical information.
Now that our dashboards are automatically updated, we can spend more time analyzing trends and making comparative assessments, rather than putting together the data itself.”
Brenton Stewart
Powered by Snowflake, on-demand educational insights now inform policy decisions that impact everything from early child care to community college funding and career outcomes across Massachusetts. “We’re always looking at the policies, scholarships, awards and expenditures to evaluate return on investment,” says Danielle Norton, Senior Program Manager, Integrated Digital Data Services (IDDS), at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education. “We’re acutely interested in whether a policy decision is actually working out and depend on Snowflake to evaluate this.” Data-informed educational policy that will impact children for generations to come ultimately starts with modernized data architecture.
93%
Faster calculation of critical student performance metrics
A future of compounding efficiency and cost savings
Thanks to Snowflake Secure Dating Sharing, EOE plans to also bypass time-consuming Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) processes and expand collaboration. According to Ondrick, “We’re queuing up partners inside and outside the state to use the data sharing feature in Snowflake.” Snowflake Horizon offers another opportunity to further simplify EOE’s data ecosystem and reduce costs.
The potential economies of scale for EOE with Snowflake don’t stop there. Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex AI offer another meaningful opening to elevate productivity at EOE. An initial proof of concept may eventually change how school districts review audit documents. “We’re testing Snowflake Intelligence for reading files from an S3 bucket,” Dynan says. “It’s proving really promising, and another team already asked if they could use it for their PDFs.”
With Snowflake by EOE’s side, this is just the beginning of how Massachusetts can use data to support its mission of providing the best educational opportunities for every citizen across the Bay State for generations to come.