Massachusetts Executive Office of Education Saves $1.5M Per Year and Fuels Data-Driven Policymaking

Where would be without education? From supporting democracy to fueling innovation and the economy, education is the backbone of our society. Perhaps nowhere is this more true than the great state of Massachusetts.

Consistently recognized for its top-performing schools, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts ranked first in the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) published by the National Center for Education Statistics. Connecting state residents with high-quality educations, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education (EOE) provides the foundation for this achievement.

Supporting the educational needs of millions of Bay Staters requires prudent decision-making, backed by timely and accurate data. With the help of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, EOE’s modernized data architecture provides clarity and insights into the student journey across Massachusetts, influencing policy and generations to come.