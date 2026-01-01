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Slalom, LLC.
Solution Areas
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Life Sciences
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
Workload Specializations
  • Data Engineering
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Slalom, LLC.

Headquarters: United States
Website

Slalom, LLC. is a management consulting firm founded in 2001, with its primary industry being technology and business consulting. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and has an approximate company size of over 8,000 employees across North America and the UK. Slalom provides a range of services to its clients, including strategy, technology, and business transformation consulting.

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