Building “One Auburn” on the Snowflake Data Cloud

The Office of Institutional Research (IR) serves as the official source of factual, research-based information about Auburn University's students, faculty and staff; its programs, resources and outcomes; and its performance in relation to peer institutions and the external environment. As one of the most data-intensive departments, the IR and central data team collaborated on Auburn’s transition to Snowflake, helping establish data definitions, documentation and more.

The IR team often gets requests from stakeholders with broad questions. The faculty committee for student retention, for example, needed broad information to understand which factors most impact student retention. Previously, this project would have taken weeks or months between the initial data requests and the eventual consolidation of various data sources. Snowflake’s self-serve design plus overnight refresh rate allowed for the finished product weeks ahead of schedule.

To answer these broad questions like student retention, the relevant data sets (such as student engagement, finance, course information, academic performance) were too large to deliver through traditional flat files, which also lacked proper security. Typically, the IR team would have had to ask stakeholders to narrow their request to be more targeted so they could share smaller data sets.

Now, with Snowflake powering Qlik dashboards, the IR group could quickly fulfill the request in a week. Stakeholders are now granted access to dashboards connected to all the relevant data sources where they can freely tinker to answer their questions. The self-serve model empowered both the IR department and the users of IR dashboards, reducing the administrative burden on central IT.