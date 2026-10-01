AI-Powered Mission Intelligence
Accelerate intelligence analysis, threat detection and mission planning by unifying mission-critical data on a secure, AI ready platform.
Overview
Fuse government, partner and commercial data for decision advantage
Securely bring together internal agency data, open source intelligence and commercial partner data to give analysts near real-time insights and a unified view.
Multisource intelligence
From operational databases to real-time intelligence, correlate structured, unstructured and geospatial data in one governed environment.
AI/ML at speed
Run predictive models, NLP extraction and anomaly detection directly in Snowflake with Snowflake ML and Snowpark, without staging or exporting data.
Secure partner collaboration
Share curated data with partners and contractors through zero-copy data sharing, integrated with existing agency systems.
“We have no idea what the future will bring, but we’re going to be better prepared knowing that we have the right quality, controls, access and platforms — like Snowflake — to really leverage AI at scale.”
Eugene Mejia
Chief AI Strategy and Transformation Officer, Town of Gilbert
Mission Impact
Public sector organizations gain mission advantage with Snowflake
Ordnance Survey Transforms Vast Geospatial Data Into an Insight Engine with Snowflake
With Snowflake’s high-performance infrastructure, Ordnance Survey empowers global customers to accelerate and scale insights, collaborate securely on live data and power granular modeling and analysis.
- 30,000+ Map updates a day, keeping 500M+ features of Britain accurate
HOW IT WORKS
Turn mission data into intelligence with secure AI
Unify data feeds, apply secure AI/ML models and share curated intelligence across government and partner ecosystems.
Unify intelligence and operational data
Bring databases, sensor feeds and reports into one queryable platform. Native support for JSON, Parquet and Avro reduces ETL for urgent intelligence.
Run AI/ML models without moving data
Extract entities, analyze sentiment and classify documents with Snowflake Cortex AI. Build models with Snowflake ML inside your own secure perimeter.
Safely distribute intelligence products
Share curated analytics with agencies through governed data shares. Enforce need-to-know access with row-level security, masking and audit logs.
Why Snowflake
Snowflake for mission intelligence
Interoperability and open standards
Connect across existing systems with open architectures. Avoid vendor lock-in and share data without complex ETL or rip-and-replace.
Mission-speed AI
Speed up time to insight by running generative AI and machine learning where agency data lives with Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowpark.
Enrich data with Marketplace
Third-party providers give valuable insights across weather, geospatial and economic data to inform mission scenarios.
Resources
Explore public sector developer guides
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
Get Started
Accelerate mission intelligencewith Snowflake
Snowflake for AI-Powered Mission Intelligence
Frequently asked questions
Agencies can access public listings of free, trial or paid third-party data, share private listings directly with mission partners, and deploy Native Apps and models within Snowflake.
Yes, Snowflake Cortex AI allows defense and intelligence analysts to run LLMs and machine learning directly where the data resides without external exposure.
Snowflake Secure Data Sharing allows near real-time, zero-copy data exchange across agencies and contractors while maintaining fine-grained row- and column-level access controls.
Snowflake natively supports structured, semi-structured (JSON, Parquet, Avro), geospatial and unstructured text or media feeds in one platform.
No, Snowflake integrates with existing partner solutions, legacy databases and BI platforms without requiring a complete rip-and-replace effort.
By combining fast query performance, native AI functions and multi-source data fusion, analysts can run complex anomaly queries significantly faster.