Surrounding customers with high-quality merchants is key to Wolt's success — but that can be difficult to accomplish when operating in more than 500 cities across 27 countries. “The real challenge comes down to building infrastructure that supports all these countries at scale while also operating at the level of detail to hyperlocally solve for great selection,” says Sharat Ramamani, Analytics Lead at Wolt.

Arbitrarily defining markets without considering population and merchant density can lead to negative experiences for consumers. “We believe that whether you’re the GM of a country or a sales rep, you should understand our condition and positioning in the market — and make decisions from that,” Ramamani says. “Prior to our geospatial solutions, we were a bit more limited in this regard.”

Seeking a better way to calculate population coverage, Ramamani used an open source geographic information system (GIS) to determine Wolt’s “catchment” areas based on merchant delivery radii. Layering on Wolt’s proprietary data set, which is based on the H3 hexagonal hierarchical geospatial index, provided a precise representation of Wolt’s population coverage by country. “H3 is really valuable because it standardizes the world into hexagons of the same size,” Ramamani says.

Ramamani’s proof of concept (POC) bolstered ad hoc analysis, but architecting a performant, repeatable geospatial analytics solution required a modern data environment. As a long-time Snowflake customer, Wolt turned to the Data Cloud.