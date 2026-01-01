Data is a constant catalyst for success across Vandebron — from energy and EV charging to energy management and flexibility services. “Data is the most important ingredient for all the businesses we run within Vandebron,” says Tim Faber, Vandebron’s Manager of Data and Analytics. “We use a range of complex data products to forecast energy production and consumption. That’s how we forecast the best available price for customers and help business units make the right decisions. But it’s a costly and crucial operation.”

This operation was ill-served by Vandebron’s legacy data warehouse solution. Dispersed, siloed systems meant the data teams at Vandebron were shuffling data back and forth between data platforms and the company’s CRM, creating performance bottlenecks and duplicated records.

“We lacked that single source of truth we needed,” Faber says. “And the old system was inefficient — to the point where it was taking us up to nine hours to compute some of our financial tables.”

To build a new bedrock for data success at Vandebron, Faber and his team began sketching out what their ideal data platform would look like — an exercise that paved the way in one clear direction.