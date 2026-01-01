THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA OF THE COUNTY OF ORANGE MAXIMIZES OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND REDUCES CASELOAD BACKLOG

The Superior Court of California of the County of Orange is the fifth-largest trial court in the nation. The court handles over 500,000 annual case filings and serves a county population that exceeds 3 million. The court operates five justice centers in eight locations throughout Orange County and handles all types of state cases, including civil, criminal, traffic, family, juvenile and probate.

The Orange County (OC) courts are on a journey to modernize their systems and drive operational efficiencies through data to better serve their constituents. Previously, they had multiple systems, ranging from on-premises to hybrid cloud and cloud-only solutions. As a result, data was siloed and teams were limited to pulling and managing data through Excel.

According to Darren Dang, the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at the Superior Court of California of the County of Orange, “Courts are funded by the state, and we need data insights to run our operations efficiently. There’s so much data in our case management systems that we want to leverage.”

Yet each case type—family, juvenile, criminal and civil—has a separate case management system and data was siloed in each of those systems. The OC court needed a central repository with a standard set of data definitions that would enable them to work together.

There are 58 Superior Courts of California, one for each county, and each is required to independently report data through the statewide Judicial Branch Statistical Information System. “If it was already difficult from a local perspective to consolidate and aggregate data, it was nearly impossible from the state level,” says Dang.

To pave the way for the OC court to embrace data and analytics, Dang and his team looked for a modern data platform in the cloud—one that could serve as the single source of truth and hold high security and privacy standards.