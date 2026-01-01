With Snowflake now at the core of Jeld-Wen’s modern data platform, Whetton's team has helped transform how the entire company uses data across everything from daily tasks to crucial business decisions.

Before Snowflake, the company used QlikView for sales reporting, which was complicated to use and required clicks through five different filters to see an accurate sales number. Now, Jeld-Wen’s Tableau dashboard, based on the margin data model built in Snowflake, empowers everyone in the company with quick, simple access to data — from an individual sales team member to the CFO and the CEO. “The key thing is that Snowflake is easy to use for our entire team,” Whetton says. “I trust the product. It always performs well, and it's very easy to understand what's going on in the solution.”

As the use of Snowflake exponentially grew across Jeld-Wen, the team ensured that costs stayed in check with built-in cost optimization features like auto-scaling, auto-resume and auto-suspend. With Snowflake’s easy-to-use dashboards that track usage, the team has granular visibility into their spend, helping them make queries across the business more cost-effective.

“Snowflake has made a transformational change in how employees think about data,” Whetton says. “Beyond providing us with an easy-to-use reporting system, the platform has helped employees trust and rely on data, which will help us achieve a number of important initiatives this year to drive revenue."