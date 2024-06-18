DreamFactory was originally built to rapidly and securely connect databases to internal applications. DreamFactory began with a question: Why isn't there a Ruby on Rails equivalent for APIs? Our exploration into existing API management solutions revealed a significant gap — no one offered the capability to generate new RESTful APIs from scratch.

Most of our great ideas have come straight from the mouth of our biggest champions, and it motivates us every day to keep building and improving. So we listened to our customers and discovered a diverse set of use cases, including using DreamFactory as a secure data access layer in front of Snowflake. DreamFactory puts a RESTful endpoint in front of any Snowflake table, view, or stored procedure thus automating the building, securing and documenting of internal or partner REST APIs. We then wrap each API in enterprise security such as API management, RBAC, rate limiting and authentication. In partnership with Snowflake, customers can now do this in Snowpark Container Services.

Our largest customers are running all their data products on top of DreamFactory APIs, which are serving data directly out of Snowflake. It's a powerful, secure and effective way to rapidly prototype, deploy and scale JSON-payload REST APIs into any environment.