Under the hood, DataFrame operations are transparently converted into SQL queries that get pushed down and benefit from the same high-performance, scalable Snowflake engine you already know! And since the API uses first-class language constructs, you also get support for type checking, IntelliSense, and error reporting from your development environment. As part of the public preview announcement, we’re excited to share that we're open sourcing our Snowpark Python client API. We cannot wait for the Python community to help us expand upon the API, and ultimately make it even better. Check out our Github repository to learn more and to start making contributions.

2. Seamlessly access popular open source packages via the Anaconda integration



While Snowpark allows you to conveniently write DataFrame operations, it is a lot more than just a nicer way to write queries. You can also bring your custom Python logic as UDFs (more on this in a bit), and make use of popular open source packages, pre-installed in Snowflake.



Since the power of Python lies in its rich ecosystem of open source packages, as part of the Snowpark for Python offering we are excited to bring seamless, enterprise-grade open source innovation to the Data Cloud via our Anaconda integration. With Anaconda’s comprehensive set of open source packages and seamless dependency management, you can speed up your Python-based workflows.