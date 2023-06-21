Announcing Snowflake Security Dashboards

In figure 2, the chart's “Most Dangerous Person” title may be a little cheeky, but the idea behind it is that you should know which user principles are granted the most rights. We could have gone with more technical names, like “Valid Accounts” or “Privilege Escalation” from the MITRE ATT&CK® framework that inspired this, but we like to have a little fun now and then.

The current version has about a dozen “tiles” like these two, and we are adding and reshaping them all the time as we learn from and with customers. Don’t see some detail that you know is in the audit logs but is missing from the tiles? That’s what's great about this approach—you can add to it very easily, or remove things that you think are noise.

This announcement leads to many questions, but perhaps the most obvious is: What relationship does Snowflake Security Dashboards have to Snowflake’s Cybersecurity solutions?

In a very real sense, this is a microcosm of that very big effort. The biggest difference is focus. These dashboards focus exclusively on Snowflake itself. It’s using Snowflake to solve Snowflake-related security and governance problems, while the larger Cybersecurity workload solves arbitrarily large security and governance challenges for any and all systems—Snowflake included. But there really are no walls between the two. One of the big benefits of using Snowflake to build your Security Data Lake and solve cybersecurity challenges is that you can easily mix in data from the business that adds richness to the security point of view. The same is true for this project. If you have business data (e.g. user information from various applications) that would be cool to see right in the same charts as the built-in Snowflake audit trail, they are only a few clicks (or lines of SQL, Python, Java, and so on) away. In fact, these dashboards can be a first step into a wider world of using Snowflake as a security platform. Snowflake is just waiting for you to load in all those other audit trail logs to provide the charts more data. Of course, if you’re excited by the larger idea of Snowflake as a cybersecurity platform, we have a long list of partners who are delivering this for the whole scope of your security and governance data built on top of the power of Snowflake.

Another obvious question is: What about taking this analysis capability and using it to map to regulatory requirements, standards, and other extremely common frameworks that security and governance teams leverage?

Our team has you covered here, too. We’ve already started that work and we have mappings for NIST (800-53 & 800-171), HITRUST (CSF v9), MITRE ATT&CK (SaaS), and more. These assets require a signed NDA, but if your organization has already signed an NDA with Snowflake, you can get your hands on these assets by asking your friendly, neighborhood Snowflake Sales Engineer. Our mappings focus on this project and how these frameworks map to the Snowflake world.

These security dashboards take advantage of the fact that security and governance is primarily a data problem. Hopefully this gives you a taste of how excellent a solution Snowflake’s powerful capabilities can be for your security and governance needs. Our little project may be a pebble in that ocean, but it has opened the eyes of dozens of Snowflake customers, and with this push into public view, we’re eager to see how many more it can touch.

Our team is excited to get this into the world and we hope that you are excited to use this cool solution to start getting real answers to hard security and governance questions.