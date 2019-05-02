Snowflake Introduces JavaScript Stored Procedures

At Snowflake, we have been building a complete relational SQL data warehouse from day one. Also from day one, we have always put our customers first. We heard from customers about the need to extend our SQL programmability to allow encapsulating and running complex business logic more easily within Snowflake. We have a long history of extending our SQL programmability. For example, we provided built-in new SQL primitives that allow customers to query and process semi-structured data in a flexible fashion, and we introduced JavaScript user-defined functions (UDFs) customers can use to easily and intuitively manipulate and process variant and JSON data.

Today, we are reaching another important milestone in our extensibility journey: We are excited to announce the General Availability of Snowflake’s new JavaScript-based stored procedure language, which is production-ready and available in our standard edition. We have been piloting this feature for some time; it has been largely adopted and we have received great feedback since the start of this feature’s preview. With the feature becoming generally available, users in all clouds and all regions can now use Snowflake’s new stored procedure language to:

Implement and invoke complex business logic, such as ETL procedures , in an easier and more modern language within Snowflake to support arrays, exceptions, control structures, and garbage collection—to name a few relevant language attributes

Deploy well-known access control primitives without the need to manage an external environment

Build and run dynamic SQL

Do all of the above with seamless support for both structured and semi-structured data

With the introduction of Snowflake’s stored procedures, users will be able to:

Use a first-class SQL object (procedure) along with the corresponding DDL statements

Grant schema privileges on stored procedures

Make use of procedural logic via IF/ELSE statements

Iterate over result sets

Implement error handling via TRY/CATCH

Use the owner’s rights stored procedure to protect access to objects (that is, there is no need for explicit permissions on the actual referenced objects)

Use the caller’s rights stored procedure to run all the supported SQL as the current user

We are introducing a new DDL statement in Snowflake to allow users creating stored procedures. It includes the ability to define owner’s or caller’s rights as an optional parameter with owner’s rights as the default: