Most marketing data stacks have data coming in from multiple sources, including sales engagement platforms like Outreach as well as advertising data, web and mobile event data, CRM systems, internal databases and more. Each of these sources may store data differently. In a traditional marketing data stack, you have to perform several steps before you can analyze your data: transform it, move it into your data warehouse, perform security reviews, get it back into a tabular format and find a place to store it that doesn’t break your budget.

But that’s not all. If you’re ingesting the data via an API call, you may be rate limited, resulting in data that’s less timely than you would prefer. The whole process can become a costly, inefficient and ultimately inflexible way to get the valuable insights your sales development team replies upon.

Snowflake teams had been using Outreach for some time and making API calls to request data. To increase flexibility and improve run time, the Snowflake team shifted to accessing Outreach data through a bi-directional data share enabled by Snowflake Secure Data Sharing.

Now, the Snowflake teams have a direct view into their Outreach data. They always have access to the most current data, because Outreach’s updates are made and distributed automatically. Privacy is maintained because only the recipient account (Snowflake) can discover and access the data. There’s no need to worry about API latency because there are no API calls, and storage remains on the providers’ side because there’s no need to move data.

The smooth, seamless ingestion of data from Outreach into Snowflake via data sharing allows the Snowflake data science team to easily combine it with Salesforce, Marketo and other data within Snowflake and start querying and aggregating the data right away. The SDR and data analyst teams are seeing significant benefits in many areas, particularly lead scoring, account scoring and optimizing SDR effectiveness and efficiency.