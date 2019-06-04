Snowflake Data Pipelines

Businesses work with massive amounts of data today, and in order to analyze all of that data they need a single view into the entire data set. The challenge is that data resides in multiple systems and services, yet it needs to be combined in ways that make sense for deep analysis. Data flow itself can be especially unreliable because there are many points during the transport from one system to another where corruption can happen or bottlenecks (ultimately resulting in latency) can occur. As the breadth and scope of the role data plays increases, the problems only get magnified in scale and impact.

That is why data pipelines are critical. They eliminate many manual steps from the process, enabling a smooth, automated flow of data from one step to another. Data pipelines are important for real-time analytics to help organizations make faster, data-driven decisions. They’re particularly important for organizations that:

Rely on real-time data analysis

Store data in the cloud

House data in multiple sources

To further augment Snowflake’s focus on data pipelines, we released a public preview of the Auto-Ingest, Streams and Tasks, and Snowflake Connector for Kafka features to provide customers continuous, automated, and cost-effective services to load data efficiently and without any manual effort.