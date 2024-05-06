4. Data Cloud integrations: We added support for clustering, transient dynamic tables and governance policies (on sources of Dynamic Tables and Dynamic Tables themselves), so you can benefit from the best that the Snowflake Data Cloud has to offer.

5. Scalability: You can now create 4x more Dynamic Tables in your account, and 10x more Dynamic Table sources feeding into another Dynamic Table. There are no longer any limits on the depth of a directed acyclic graph (DAG) that you can create.

6. Query evolution support: Dynamic Tables now automatically evolve to absorb new columns from base tables without needing to rebuild the dynamic table when new columns are added, as long as the changes do not affect the schema of the Dynamic Table.

7. New documentation: We’ve added sought-after new articles to our documentation, including development best practices and guides for maximizing performance and troubleshooting pipeline issues, among various other improvements.

And that’s just the beginning. We’ve also been working diligently to make many under-the-hood refinements to upgrade refresh performance, as well as systems stability and scalability. While these improvements do not change product interactions, you can expect to see their positive results as you transition Dynamic Table pipelines from development to production.

We have ambitious performance goals to meet all customer use cases where they are. As we progress toward this goal, we want to make it easy for customers to understand how to derive the best Dynamic Tables performance and benefit from an efficient refresh pipeline strategy — especially when data patterns and query construction are not well suited for incremental processing. When in doubt, check the SHOW DYNAMIC TABLES command to see the refresh mode for your Dynamic Table, and the reason it was chosen. To optimize your pipeline performance, use this performance guide for a peek under the hood.

Since the Dynamic Tables preview, partners across the data ecosystem have tested and integrated with Dynamic Tables to help their customers get better, faster refreshed results across a variety of use cases. The list of partners includes: Amazon QuickSight, AtScale, Astrato, Census, Coalesce.io, dbt, Domo, Hightouch, Looker (Google), Microsoft PowerBI, MicroStrategy, Qlik, Sigma, Streamkap, Tableau (Salesforce), TDAA, and ThoughtSpot.

To get started with Dynamic Tables, watch this video about building pipelines with Dynamic Tables or dive into this quickstart guide.