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Blog/Colleen Kapase
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Colleen Kapase

Vice President of Strategic Global Partners and Ecosystems at OpenAI
Colleen Kapase is Vice President of Strategic Global Partners and Ecosystems at OpenAI, where she leads the company’s global alliance and partner strategy. Prior to OpenAI, she held senior partner leadership roles at companies like Google Cloud, Snowflake, VMware and Citrix.
JUN 04, 2026Partner & Customer Value

OpenAI and Snowflake: The Future of Business-Native AI

Baris Gultekin
Baris Gultekin +1
JUN 26, 2023At Snowflake

Partner Summit 2023: Recognizing Future-Focused Innovation in the Age of Generative AI

Headshot-style photo of Colleen Kapase from OpenAI
Colleen Kapase
JUN 13, 2022At Snowflake

Snowflake Partner Summit 2022 Recognizes Business and Technical Innovation

Headshot-style photo of Colleen Kapase from OpenAI
Colleen Kapase

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