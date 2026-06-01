Blog/Colleen Kapase
Vice President of Strategic Global Partners and Ecosystems at OpenAI
Colleen Kapase
Colleen Kapase is Vice President of Strategic Global Partners and Ecosystems at OpenAI, where she leads the company’s global alliance and partner strategy. Prior to OpenAI, she held senior partner leadership roles at companies like Google Cloud, Snowflake, VMware and Citrix.
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JUN 04, 2026Partner & Customer Value
OpenAI and Snowflake: The Future of Business-Native AI
Baris Gultekin +1
JUN 26, 2023At Snowflake
Partner Summit 2023: Recognizing Future-Focused Innovation in the Age of Generative AI
Colleen Kapase
JUN 13, 2022At Snowflake
Snowflake Partner Summit 2022 Recognizes Business and Technical Innovation
Colleen Kapase