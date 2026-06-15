Blog/PD Dutta
Senior Product Manager
PD Dutta
PD Dutta is a product manager at Snowflake responsible for Dynamic Tables, which is a declarative way to build data pipelines at Snowflake. Prior to joining Snowflake, PD held product management roles at Microsoft Azure, AWS and NetApp.
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JUN 15, 2026Product and Technology
What's New with Dynamic Tables: Faster and More Flexible
PD Dutta +1
JUL 25, 2025Core Platform
Snowflake Gen2 Warehouses: Blazing Fast Performance, Now Available on All 3 Clouds Across Expanded Regions
PD Dutta
JUN 03, 2025Product and Technology
Introducing Even Easier-to-Use Snowflake Adaptive Compute with Better Price/Performance
Cindy Na +1
MAY 06, 2024Product and Technology
Better See and Control Your Snowflake Spend with the Cost Management Interface, Now Generally Available
Shruti Anand +2
NOV 03, 2023Product and Technology
More Effectively Control and Limit Your Spend With Budgets
PD Dutta
NOV 02, 2023Product and Technology
Better Manage and Optimize Your Snowflake Spend In One Place With the New Cost Management Interface
Samartha Chandrashekar +2