Iceberg Tables: Catalog Support Now Available

Have a Snowflake account and want to try this out? If you’re not already enrolled in our private preview for Iceberg Tables, reach out to your account manager to enroll. Use Snowflake to create some Iceberg Tables, and use the code above as a starting point to try querying those tables from Spark.

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