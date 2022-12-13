As an early adopter of Snowflake’s Native Application Framework, we now have the ability to develop one source of code and simply decide what code can be shared with our end users. MDO is now an application that can be shared with Snowflake clients the same way that you share a database in Snowflake. We can securely share the code without involving a client’s database, and customers can immediately use our software. This framework benefits all stakeholders by eliminating many of the previously mentioned steps.

Native applications give our end users all the benefits of a hosted solution while Snowflake takes care of security and data access. Plus, the compute occurs in the end customer’s account. With the framework, our users will not have the headaches of maintaining a traditional database architecture. Instead, this technology provides them with a turnkey hosted solution that they can securely control and easily scale. From data management to technology architecture, very few parties need to be involved, making it a more efficient experience for both the end user and the software provider. The investment data user in particular benefits tremendously from native applications because they can now develop more insights across existing and new investment data within days instead of months.