Introducing the Snowflake Native Application Framework

We’re in the midst of a major shift in how applications are built and deployed. Snowflake is leading the way. Making it easier for enterprises to centralize their data enables a new model for application development and deployment where you can create multiple apps on a central copy of data. As stated by Bucky Moore, partner at Kleiner Perkins, “the next logical step is to use this foundation to build full-featured applications that both read and write to the warehouse.” Andreessen Horowitz’s Martin Casado went a step further at the Future Data 2021 conference, saying that “all apps are just going to be reimplemented on top of the data layer.”

Last year, Snowflake introduced the “connected application” deployment model, in which multiple applications can connect to the same data in the customer’s data platform. Already we are seeing Powered by Snowflake partners—such as Securonix, AuditBoard, Hunters, Supergrain, and MessageGears—adopt the connected app model for their apps.

The Native Application Framework takes connected applications to the next level by allowing providers to bring their application code to their customers’ data (see Figure 1).