How Marriott Modernized Their Data Architecture with Snowflake

More than 50% of data leaders recently surveyed by BCG said the complexity of their data architecture is a significant pain point in their enterprise. Companies hampered by legacy data architectures are often plagued by a high total cost of ownership (TCO), an inability to govern data, and a lack of scalability as their data volumes grow. “As a result,” says BCG, “many companies find themselves at a tipping point, at risk of drowning in a deluge of data, overburdened with complexity and costs.”

Your technology stack should accommodate growth—in data volumes as well as in your business. It should empower people with varying skill sets to effectively use data and harness the power of AI and machine learning (ML). It should foster collaboration across functions. And finally, it should support exceptional security and compliance practices without limiting value and hindering innovation.

The Snowflake Data Cloud gives you the flexibility to build a modern architecture of choice to unlock value from your data. Snowflake was built from the ground up in the cloud. Unbound by the limitations of a legacy on-premises solution, its multi-cluster shared data architecture separates compute from storage, allowing data teams to easily scale up and down based on their needs. Companies and lines of business can securely collaborate on data regardless of their underlying data architectures, be it a data mesh, data warehouse, data lake, or a data lakehouse. Snowflake’s platform provides industry-leading features that ensure the highest standards of governance for your account, users, and data. All of this is delivered as a fully managed service, simplifying administration, upgrades, and helping customers do more with their data.

Here’s how one of our industry-leading customers modernized their data architecture with Snowflake.