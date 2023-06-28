At Summit, we announced Snowpark Container Services (private preview), which enables developers to effortlessly register and deploy containerized data apps using secure Snowflake-managed infrastructure with configurable hardware options such as accelerated computing with NVIDIA GPUs. This additional flexibility drastically expands the scope of AI/ML and app workloads that can be brought directly to Snowflake data.

To make it even easier and secure for customers to take advantage of leading LLMs, Snowpark Container Services can be used as part of a Snowflake Native App, so customers will be able to get direct access to leading LLMs via the Snowflake Marketplace and installed to run entirely in their Snowflake accounts. Initial commercial LLMs include AI21 Labs, Reka or the NVIDIA (NeMo framework, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform).

For these providers, their LLM weights or other proprietary IP are not exposed to the app consumer, as the logic and data in the Snowflake Native App is not accessible to the end-consumer even when the app is deployed and running in Snowpark Container Services on the end-consumer’s Snowflake account. And since the LLM runs inside the end-consumer’s account, governed enterprise data used for fine-tuning or other interaction with the LLM is never exposed back to the provider. A win/win for both parties. Check out this demo to see this in action.