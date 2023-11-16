Generative AI Is The Key To Transforming The Telecom Industry

Snowflake enables telecoms to break down their data, applications and organizational silos with the Telecom Data Cloud. The Snowflake approach has always been to bring the application/processing to the data rather than the other way around. And now, with gen AI and large language models (LLMs), it’s no different. At our recent Snowflake Summit, we announced Snowpark Container Services (in private preview), which enables developers to effortlessly register and deploy containerized data apps using secure, Snowflake-managed infrastructure with configurable hardware options, such as accelerated computing with NVIDIA GPUs. This additional flexibility drastically expands the scope of AI/ML and app workloads that can be brought directly to the data.

Additionally, running LLMs privately inside your Snowflake account means you are always in full control of your data. Telecoms can use the existing workforce to leverage the LLM capabilities in the Snowflake ecosystem and deploy the whole solution in a cost-effective, consumption-based pricing model.

One key aspect often overlooked in this transformation (and all the hype around gen AI) is the human element. Striking the right balance between automation and retaining the existing workforce is crucial. It’s about raising the productivity of every employee. Investing in retraining and upskilling employees whose tasks have been automated ensures they can take on higher-value roles. This approach helps foster a positive company culture and provides a smooth transition for your workforce.

Gen AI provides a tremendous opportunity for telecoms to improve their business. We have officially entered “the second half of the chessboard,” meaning that every digital innovation will likely result in a dramatic technological shift from this point onward. As the technology grows in leaps and bounds, we can expect to see more large telecoms adopt gen AI capabilities.

Want to learn more? Join us for the Bringing Generative AI to the Data series, designed for both executives and developers looking for an introduction to the power of LLMs and other generative AI on data. Watch now.